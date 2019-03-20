LOS ANGELES—What could a 16-year-old possibly seek redemption for?

For Skylar Stecker, there’s a lot.

Stecker, an L.A.-based, up-and-coming singer, just released her second album soon after leaving her record label and former team, she said.

“Redemption” is about Stecker finding her voice and doing things on her own terms, she said.

{iframe src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/sQztnC1KzoI” frameborder=”0” width=”100%” height=”315”}{/iframe}

Stecker lives in L.A. but has roots in Rock County. She is the daughter of former NFL running back Aaron Stecker and the granddaughter of Diane and the late Ken Hendricks, co-founders of ABC Supply in Beloit. Her mother, Kara Stecker, grew up in Janesville.

The young pop star will perform March 30 at the Majestic Theatre in Madison. It will be one of two performances she has planned this year, which she hopes will lead to a tour in the near future, she said.

Stecker considers Wisconsin home despite having spent many of her formative years in California chasing her dream of becoming a musician. When she is in the Badger State, she looks forward to seeing family in Beloit and Green Bay most of all.

A close second, though, is her anticipation for cheese curds, Stecker said.

“Redemption” dropped March 15, bringing with it 11 tracks that show off the teen’s vocal range and ambition. The new album leans more toward R&B than the sugary pop songs heard on her first album, “Firecracker.”

“Firecracker” features catchy bops that one might expect from a teenage girl hoping for fame. “Redemption” feels more mature, a reflection of the growth Stecker said she tried to portray in the album.

Stecker said she had another album in the works with her old label, but she scratched it because she couldn’t relate to the music. She has been working on “Redemption” for about six months and said she hopes the new music will make others feel empowered.

The teenager had a say in every decision on the new album, which she says is different from her past work.

In 2015, Stecker described “Firecracker” to The Gazette by saying “It’s very true to me. What I’m putting out is me, 100-percent authentic. It’s fun; it’s relatable.”

But if you ask the teen about her music now, she would disagree with what she said four years ago. She believes the music she is putting out now is a more accurate reflection of who she is, and the music is less restricted by outside influences than in the past.

In a way, she’s redeeming herself from her last album with this new music, she said.

The music video for the album’s title track borrows from themes seen in recent work of other popular female artists such as Ariana Grande—an edgy approach to popular music that strays from the bubbly trope often associated with teen artists.

The video begins with Stecker reciting a series of sentences on the majesty of human beings while wearing a ring of mouse traps around her neck.

It is a far cry from her music video for the song “Rooftop” off her first album, which features her dancing around a house with several other pre-teens waving their hands in the air.

Stecker struggled to express what she wanted to do with her music before “Redemption.” She has been working toward her career in music since she was 9 years old, she said.

While creating this album, Stecker said she has learned that small moments can lead to bigger, better things, and that the work she has done in the last seven years will pay off as long as she remains dedicated.