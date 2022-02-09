When there’s an entrée on the menu that’s served in a pineapple shell, you basically have to order it. It’s an unwritten rule.
Whether that spiky shell is filled with meat, fruit, ice cream and toppings or something else altogether, there’s just something irresistibly imposing and impressive about an entrée served in a hollowed-out half of a large piece of fruit.
It’s one of those conspicuous entrees, like a sizzling plate of fajitas, that puts everyone’s head on a swivel.
Of course, it’s also nice if that entrée can deliver taste as well as that wow factor. At El Charro Mexican Grill in Verona, the entrée in question is called, shockingly enough, the Tropical Pineapple ($18.20). Its spiky confines are piled high with a mixture of chicken, shrimp, mildly spicy chorizo, grilled peppers and onions and a copious amount of Mexican rice and then covered in a cheesy sauce.
You can just grab your fork and start shoveling directly from the pineapple boat, or you can spoon some of the mix into the accompanying tortillas and down it that way. I opted for the former and enjoyed every bite, although my serving was unexpectedly light on the pineapple chunks that were supposed to be part of the festivities. Deploying the tortillas gives you the opportunity to turn the pineapple into three different types of tacos, depending on how deft you are with your ingredient placement.
That pineapple is just one part of a deep bench of intriguing and tasty Mexican offerings here. Wisconsin is home to two El Charro locations, one in Waunakee and one in Verona.
The Verona location is simple and very unassuming, especially compared with other nearby restaurants. There’s a giddily lighted bar area that looks like it might have been teleported in from a beach in Tulum surrounded by deeply nondescript tables and booths. In the warmer months, the vibe is significantly improved by El Charro’s outdoor patio area. For now, ordering curbside means you’re not really missing much from an ambiance standpoint.
El Charro nails most of the basics of the genre, which is a fair measure of a Mexican joint’s worth. A plate of Enchilada Suizas ($12.60) featured a trio of tortillas packed full of spiced and thinly shredded chicken, glazed with just the right amount of a spicy green sauce and sour cream.
Enchiladas are an entree where the management of the filling makes a big difference—in this case, if the chicken’s too chunky or thick, the balance of the ingredients feels off, affecting the entire experience. Here, everything’s sized perfectly, and the green sauce shines.
The steak chimichanga is similarly solid, with the deep-fried tortilla holding its own against a sea of red sauce and cheese it is served in. The chunks of steak inside were tender and bite-sized, striking the same kind of heft and balance that the enchiladas did.
Most of the entrees come with a pile of El Charro’s grilled, almost charred, crispy tortilla chips. Served with a thin but medium-spiced salsa, these chips are likely to attract your attention throughout the meal. They’re even better when paired with a vat-sized order of El Charro’s guacamole ($8.10). If guac’s not your thing, there are several other bean and cheese dips to consider.
A trio of tamales ($9.60) from the a la carte menu was less successful than our other choices—not because of the red enchilada sauce, which was both thick and appropriately spicy, but because of the doughy consistency of the roll. It overwhelmed the meagre pork filling and bumped the sauce to the back burner.
Oddly, El Charro stretches its tendrils beyond traditional Mexican cuisine to include unexpected offerings like a shrimp and a chicken pasta. It’s hard to believe either is a popular choice when the traditional food’s as good as it is.
The dessert bench is deeper than expected. There’s fried ice cream, the one dessert every Mexican restaurant is all but required to offer. El Charro’s version is buried under a mountain of whipped cream and served in a crispy-cinnamony bowl with tiny pieces of cornflake and chocolate sauce.
But there’s also a completely out-of-left field offering that’s a must-try: The fried chimichanga cheesecake ($6). It’s a crispy fried concoction, sprinkled in sugar and swimming in a chocolate sauce that tenderizes the chimichanga shell. The sauce and flavored tortilla pack a better taste than the cheesecake stuffing does—adding some chocolate chunks to the cheesecake would take this choice up several levels—but it’s still a delicious and clever take on an entrée standard.
El Charro’s online menu just underwent a welcome upgrade, eliminating confusion and making your to-go order much easier to manage. Now every entrée comes with both a picture and a detailed description, which means you’re free to admire that tropical pineapple from afar before finally checking the box and making it yours.
Aaron R. Conklin is a freelance writer based in Madison. He has written about food, theater and pop culture for publications such as Isthmus, the Wisconsin State Journal and Madison Magazine.