ROCK COUNTY
An image of a psychic may pop into your mind: an older woman in eclectic clothing with a deck of cards, or a witch capable of casting a spell—or a curse.
In the Rock County area, many shops offer psychic services. Will they cast a spell on you—or share insights into your future?
Psychics at Earthsong Books & Gifts, in Janesville, and Nine Bells & Cat Tails in Beloit, say people are often unsure of what they offer, and they work to educate customers on that.
Nine Bells & Cat TailsKaren Koyama’s shop, Nine Bells & Cat Tails offers a variety of psychic services including tarot card readings, “junk” readings, psychic art readings, mediumship reading, and energy readings. The shop has been open since 2018 and moved to its current location in Beloit in June 2020.
Nine Bells is located at 421 E. Grand Ave. in Beloit.
“I always tell people when you get reading it’s like getting advice,” Koyama said. “Just go there to get advice, just look at it like that.”
Koyama herself does tarot card reading, where the deck will guide the conversation and she gives advice based on what the deck says. Another reader at Nine Bells offers “junk” reading, based on the energy emitted by an object brought by the customer.
Many readers are both psychics and mediums. A medium can communicate with an individual who has passed on.
Another service at Nine Bells & Cat Tails, psychic art readings, involves both psychic and medium abilities while drawing a picture of a customer’s loved one that they are trying to connect with. Koyama describes the service as a three way conversation between psychic, customer, and the loved one.
At the end of the conversation, the customer is allowed to keep the portrait.
Koyama grew up in a Buddhist family. Her grandfather was an elevated priest and a medium. Koyama’s mother, and her mother’s side of the family, meanwhile, could “see” people. She would talk with her daughter about feeling spirits around her.
“That was always talked about, so it wasn’t weird to me,” Koyama said. “She openly talked about who she would see. That was my background.”
Religious traumaKoyama said a common thread she’s seen in many of her customers is a background of religious trauma. They turn to her shop seeking another spiritual practice.
But she said her main goal is education, with classes on a variety of subjects including metaphysics, sigil magic, candle magic, introduction to divination, meditation and energy work.
“We want people to know and understand and take away the stigma that different pagan like belief systems have,” Koyama said. “Even witchcraft or Wicca or Buddhism falls under the pagan umbrella as well as the nontraditional practices or South African or Hispanic practices. We want to educate people so they’re not afraid of it.”
Koyama said her other goal is to have a place for local artists to house and sell their art.
The shop also carries antiques and knick knacks along with spiritual and eclectic items like bracelets, crystals, spirit boards and pension boards and more.
More information can be found at ninebellsandcattails.com.
Earthsong Books and Gifts, JanesvilleLinda Caldean opened Earthsong Books and Gifts in 1989 as a retail shop with self help books, guided meditations, wellness tapes, and rental videos on health and wellness. A travel nurse at the time, she wanted a place she could refer her patients to, to help them relax or ease their pain.
Earthsong is at 2214 Kennedy Road in Janesville.
“At the time, we were considered to be pioneers in the area because nobody else had what we had,” Caldean said.
As the business grew, Caldean expanded to offering classes on meditation, yoga and tai chi and connected people to local massage therapists, acupuncturists and energy workers who offered reiki.
She was “hungry” to learn more herself, Caldean recalls.
“I just started taking classes and I took a meditation class in Chicago. I took classes on guided imagery in Madison. I would go out and learn… because they were offering classes everywhere,” Caldean said.
When Caldean met a woman named Judy, who was a clairvoyant, she was introduced to the psychic world and added that service to her shop. Caldean and her team’s philosophy has since been to honor and support all spiritual beliefs and philosophies.
“We have tarot cards over there and Wicca and Native American Spirituality, Buddhism and basic Christianity,” Caldean said. “What we’re about is everybody has their own path to follow.”
EmpathOne of the psychics at Earthsong, Mary Summerbell, considers herself simply an empath, one who can feel others’ feelings and emotions, as well as read energies. She is also a tarot card reader. She first discovered Earthsong and began volunteering there in 1999.
“I would say I started my journey asking questions in the religion classroom,” Summerbell recalls.
“I believe we have all the information in the universe available to us,” she continued. “By focusing clearly, we can get that information.”
Summerbell said she first realized she had psychic abilities when dreamed her brother was engulfed in flames just two weeks before his death. She recalls the experience as scary and for a long time told no one about it.
“I thought everybody had the feeling I had or the perceptions,” Summerbell also recalls.. “I didn’t understand how anybody could navigate through life without those sensibilities.”
In her 20s, Summerbell met a solitary witch who showed her tarot cards, and so began her journey as a psychic. It wasn’t until Caldean invited her to be a reader at a psychic festival in 2006 that she began reading for money.
Big question?When Summerbell reads someone, she will often ask them what big question they have. She will then pull five or 10 cards. A five card spread represents present, immediate past, distant past, immediate future and distant future.
At Earthsong, “We also make sure our readers are positive and up-lifting,” Summerbell noted. A reader should never say anything negative or scary, like, ‘you’re going to die next year.’
More information about Earthsong is at earthsongbooksandgifts.com.