ELKHORN—Wisconsin already hosts a large number of ethnic festivals. Is there really room for another?
Jawohl, bitte.
If you don’t recognize the German translation for “Yes, please,” that might be reason enough to get yourself to the first-ever DAS Fest this weekend.
Starting Friday, a sea of dirndls, beer and polka music will flood the Walworth County Fairgrounds in an authentic display of Bavarian hospitality. And before you assume this party is just about gorging on knackwurst or scarfing down pretzels, know its organizers have a more altruistic mission in mind.
“We’ve been using the phrase ‘One Festival, One Weekend, One Mission’, because the festival will help support nonprofit agencies throughout the county,” said Chris Klapper, executive director for the Elkhorn Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. “This is unique in the fact that it isn’t lining the pockets of a venue or promoter. The money is all going back into the Walworth County community.”
Joining Klapper as co-directors for the event are Kate Abbe, partner engagement and marketing director for the chamber, and Tammy Dunn, executive director for the United Way of Walworth County. Dunn’s group will be heavily involved in dispensing event proceeds to deserving area nonprofits.
“Tammy grew up with all things German,” Abbe said. “She was part of a German dance group, and her parents were involved with German Fest in Milwaukee. We wanted to come up with an effort that would bring people together in a celebratory fashion, so we thought, let’s smoosh together Tammy’s favorite thing with Chris’ and my favorite thing—festivals. And there you have DAS Fest.”
Those familiar with Milwaukee’s German Fest (postponed for 2021) or Gemuetlichkeit Days in Jefferson (Sept. 17-19) likely can surmise what to expect in Elkhorn—albeit without the gate fee.
“We’ve had people say it costs too much to go to (German Fest in) Milwaukee, by the time you pay to park and for admission,” Klapper said. “Here, everything is free except for what you purchase, eat or drink.”
Once attendees enter the grounds, they will be welcomed with a nonstop lineup of musical acts performing across three stages: the Oktoberfest stage, the outdoor stage and the Heritage Haus. Scheduled acts include the Alex Meixner Band, Alpensterne, Alpine Blast, Bolzen Beer Band, Copper Box, The Chardon Polka Band, The Happy Players and The Freistadt Alte Kameraden Band.
Not into accordions, yodeling or alphorns? Don’t worry. Organizers have come up with plenty of distractions to keep you entertained.
Had your eye on a new stein or glockenspiel? You might want to check out the Marketplatz.
Need to burn off all that schnitzel? Consider entering the DAS Run 5K.
Want to learn to dance the Fliegerlied? Well, you can do that, too.
Along with all of that, there will be bingo games, a Euchre tournament, a stein-hoisting competition, dachshund races, Sunday worship, a nonprofit zone and more. And it goes without saying there will be plenty of bona-fide German food and drink to keep those lederhosen nice and snug.
“When you go to Milwaukee to German Fest, you can’t get German beer ... but you can here,” Klapper said. “We will have Hofbrau, Paulaner and other authentic German beers, plus a bunch of domestic staples.”
Additional beer brands offered along “Stein Street” will include Duesterbeck’s Brewing, East Troy Brewing, Lakefront Brewing, Camba Bavaria and imports from Wein-Bauer. Wine, coffee, sodas, seltzers, water and more also will be available.
Headlining the festival’s food stage will be Mader’s Restaurant of Milwaukee, which plans to offer an indoor, air-conditioned dining venue featuring dishes such as pork shank, goulash, spaetzle and various wursts, just to name a few. Several other vendors will provide German mainstays such as baked cheese, potato pancakes, strudel, sauerkraut, bienenstich, Reuben rolls and more.
“Walworth County needs a signature event, and we are trying to create that,” Klapper said. “There are other events that are successful and good for tourism and the community, but just like you can’t ever have enough ice cream stores, it never hurts to add another.”