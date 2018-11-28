MADISON—Those who love ballet recognize it as a physical form of fine art—theatrical dance, if you will. Born during the Renaissance, it is a beautiful craft demanding not only strength, speed, finesse and agility but impeccable style and grace.
To others, however, it is little more than skinny girls in tutus and toe shoes flitting around at the pleasure of the pompous. The words “hoity toity” come to mind.
While Abigail Henninger doesn’t care for that second description, she understands the correlation.
“A lot of times, people see dance as pretty movement with not a lot of substance,” she said. “I 100-percent understand that dance, especially classical ballet, might not appeal to everyone.”
Still, Henninger, herself a seasoned ballerina, isn’t about to abandon her efforts to help others appreciate dance in its intended fashion. Last year, the 30-year-old Pennsylvania product launched Magnum Opus, a Madison-based ballet company for which she is founder and artistic director.
Along with Henninger, the group includes six other dancers ranging in age from 19 to 24 who have convened in the capital city from points across the country.
“There is a lot of ballet in Madison, but I don’t think there is enough, personally,” she said. “I wanted to start something different. We don’t have a school, so we’re not in competition with them. Also, while we perform in Madison, we try to make our way out of town a couple of times a season.”
In its inaugural season, Magnum Opus performed in Portage before touring to New Hampshire to take part in a festival. This year, the group plans even more in-state shows—including a Friday, Dec. 14, date at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
“I found this theater in Janesville and went out to see it, and I just fell in love with it,” Henninger said. “I couldn’t believe I didn’t know about it before. It’s an amazing space.”
For this amazing space, Magnum Opus plans an amazing show—a holiday piece called “Full Light” that is based on the music of Handel’s “Messiah.” The 80-minute performance features 19 musical selections accommodating solos, duets, trios and group dance numbers.
“It is such a classical masterpiece that is familiar to a lot of people,” Henninger said. “Our hope is that with ‘Messiah’ having such powerful words and instrumental music that it is really brought to life.”
As JPAC patrons settle in for this night of music and movement, Henninger hopes they can appreciate the dancers’ work. While the goal is to make performances look as effortless as possible, the fact remains that preparation is painstaking.
“As a dancer, you are trained to go on stage and slap on a smile. But it is frustrating when people don’t realize the blood, sweat and tears that go into it,” Henninger said. “We (practice) over and over to make sure we have the stamina to put on a ballet for an hour and 20 minutes. We have to make it look light and easy, and in reality we want that. We don’t want people to wonder, ‘Is she OK?’ We want people to know we are OK and that we can do it.”
To best complement Handel’s magnum opus, dancers will undergo three costume changes and perform with props such as flowing scarves and false candles. Henninger hopes the subtle additions will bring a “comforting feel” to the group’s performance.
“There is depth to this music, and a lot of the things we are trying to do with the choreography relates to what the words are saying in an abstract way,” she said. “I’m hoping that grabs people’s attention and lets them enjoy ballet a little more than they think they will.”
