ROTARY GARDEN LIGHTS
Buy Now

The annual Holiday Light Show illuminates Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville in 2021. Times and ticket information is at rbgholidaylightshow.com.

 Gazette file photo

Have you ever seen a penguin ice skating? How about penguins bobsledding or ski jumping? Playing a game of curling?

This year’s Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Light Show will offer that spectacle with its penguin Olympics display. It will be one of the new additions to the 26th annual event, which organizers continue to liven-up with brand new displays every year.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you