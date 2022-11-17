Have you ever seen a penguin ice skating? How about penguins bobsledding or ski jumping? Playing a game of curling?
This year’s Rotary Botanical Gardens’ Holiday Light Show will offer that spectacle with its penguin Olympics display. It will be one of the new additions to the 26th annual event, which organizers continue to liven-up with brand new displays every year.
“We reinvest each year and add-in new displays and features so that it’s not the same old same old,” the gardens’ executive director Becky Kronberg told The Gazette. “The show has exponentially grown the past few years.”
Last year, large lit-up plastic ice cubes that ran off of an app were added.
Miles of cords
It takes 93 days of set-up, seven miles of extension cords and more than 1.2 million light bulbs to illuminate the gardens, Kronberg said.
In honor of the 26 years of the show, the display is scheduled for 26 nights, beginning with a members-only night on Tuesday, Nov. 22 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 30.
Specifically, dates are Friday through Sunday, Nov. 25-27; and then Thursday through Sunday Dec. 1-4 and Dec. 8-11; nightly Dec. 15-23; and Monday through Friday, Dec. 26-30.
The event will be held from 4:30-9 p.m. on scheduled nights at the botanical gardens, 1455 Palmer Dr. The last admission is at 8:30 p.m. and the lights go dark at 9 p.m.
The tickets are $12 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages three through 12, and free for children two and younger. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at rbgholidaylightshow.com.
With between 50,000 to 60,000 visitors expected, the annual winter event is a critical part of the gardens’ fundraising for its summer growing season, Kronberg said.
The sporty penguins aren’t the only new addition to this year’s illuminated exhibition. There will also be 2,325 luminaries made from half-gallon milk jugs lining the paths of the gardens, and there are multiple new homemade light sculptures including a dinosaur, a snail, and a red antique truck—along with plenty of elves and gnomes.
Locally made displays
While there are catalogs that sell lights for events such as this, many of the displays at the Rotary Botanical Gardens are made locally. The penguins are a local creation, as are trees made from wood palettes, and various garden- and nature-themed light sculptures such as flowers, dragonflies, and hummingbirds.
“A couple displays are completely 100% unique that you can’t buy anywhere,” Kronberg said. “We like that it is unique and want to make it a one-of-a-kind experience.”
One of the most popular displays is Santa’s home and workshop. There are several miniature houses that children can peek into the windows of to see naughty/nice lists strewn about, a fireplace, Christmas tree and wrapped presents. There is also a mailbox for kids to drop-off their letters to Santa.
Accessible
Efforts have been made to ensure the event is accessible to all, Kronberg said. The path through is one-way on pressed gravel, flat with no stairs, she said. The family-friendly event allows for wagons and strollers, along with wheelchairs—the latter of which the gardens have some to lend to visitors. Benches throughout allow for visitors to rest, if needed.
Some seating is designed more for a photo op than a rest stop, such as several oversized adirondack chairs which are popular for social media posters to snap a pic in.
Icicles
One of the more awe-inspiring displays are the 50-foot strings of lighted “icicles” hung from the tallest trees, Kronberg said. The 1,196 icicles are shot into place by volunteers with a bow and arrow.
“It just adds so much to see them hanging from the highest trees—it’s super unique—and just adds to the magic of it,” she said,
The 160 lit arches bending over the walkways in a variety of colors are another breathtaking sight, Kroberg added.
And some of the best displays aren’t even intentional.
“With all of the lights surrounding the pond, part of the beauty is the reflection off of the pond,” Kronberg said. “The pond adds to the magic, the reflection in the water is so bright, it’s amazing. You can’t beat that view, it’s really spectacular.”