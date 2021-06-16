JANESVILLE—On a hot, humid morning, a breeze of any kind—natural or manufactured—is welcome.
That fact is not lost on Alisa Peck.
Eager for relief from Friday’s high temperatures, Peck joined three other clients from Aptiv—a local service agency for those with disabilities—to venture out to Palmer Park on the promise of a trishaw ride along the city’s paved bike paths.
After biding her time as the day’s final rider, Peck’s patience was richly rewarded.
“Ohhhh ... I like this,” she said, smiling wide as she and “pilot” Cathy Blackburn slowly rolled out.
Dubbed Cycling Without Age, the trishaw program is a collaborative effort between the Rock County Council on Aging (RCCA), which owns two of the $12,000 imported bikes, and the city of Janesville. Each Friday through Aug. 27, rides are provided free for seniors ages 55 and older and adults older than 18 who are otherwise unable to ride a bicycle.
Named for the two-wheeled rickshaws that originated in Japan, trishaws resemble a sort of reverse tricycle on which a trained pilot pedals and steers from the rear while one or two riders sit in a bench seat up front.
The vehicles feature battery-powered assistance for use as needed, and speeds are maintained at about 9 mph to ensure passengers’ comfort and safety.
“I know I enjoy riding, and this is for people who don’t or who just can’t get out anymore,” said Blackburn, who biked 20 miles before her pilot shift started Friday.
“On our rides, we see deer, turkeys, rabbits ... all lot of different animals. It’s worth it to see the look on (riders’) faces and to see how happy they are just to go out on a ride.”
In addition to fresh air and sunshine, RCCA Mobility Manager Jennifer McIlhone said the program offers riders a sense of adventure, independence and vibrancy.
“I feel there are services that are more need-based, but this is more social,” she said. “This is all about quality of life, enjoyment and community. It’s about thriving, not just surviving.
“It’s also about being able to go further on the bike path or into the park than they would even if they were mobile,” she added. “Being in the trishaw can expand that experience.”
As awareness of the third-year program has increased, so has ridership, McIlhone said.
“When I started, there were just a couple of events that were by reservation only,” she said. “Last year, we partnered with the city to have it in the recreation guide, and that’s when it grew. This year, it seems like even more people are interested in getting out.”
McIlhone said rides average 15 to 20 minutes, but there are options for both shorter and longer treks depending on available time and passenger preference.
So far, feedback has been positive.
“When they get back, folks always say they like it, and that it was really fun,” McIlhone said. “Everyone comes back with a smile on their face.”
That included Gary Lee Skrede Jr., who joined Peck as part of a group from Aptiv. He came away from the experience more than a little impressed.
“It’s just like riding in a Cadillac,” he said.