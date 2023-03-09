JANESVILLE – Pearl of the Orient, an Asian food restaurant that specializes in Vietnamese and Japanese cuisine, has opened in a former World Buffet at 2701 Milton Ave.
Manager Danny Welling said Pearl of the Orient is “totally” different from World Buffet.
It doesn’t offer a buffet and has a more distinctive menu.
On the appetizer and soup and salad menus on its website, pearloftheorientwi.com, are sushi and sashimi, a seaweed salad, miso soup, potstickers, spring rolls and tempura. The main entree menu, meanwhile, has extensive sections on pho noodle soup, rice and noodle dishes, Chinese food and sashimi and sushi.
Pho is filling comfort food, Welling explained, a beef or chicken broth base filled with noodles and vegetables, steak, brisket, tendon and tripe. “We have Pho which is not something that can be found at other restaurants in Janesville,” Welling said.
Pearl of the Orient also offers boba and different types of beverages and has a full bar.
The restaurant finally opened its doors Feb. 18, after a year of remodeling and securing the various permissions needed to open. It currently offers dine-in and pick-up and soon expects to start working with DoorDash or GrubHub for deliveries.
If you go, for now, expect a wait, which Welling said customers are apprised of when they arrive.
He said if people stay and wait they will have very good food. Being Vietnamese himself, he thinks the food is what is going to keep people coming back.
“We have a really relaxed atmosphere and we serve really authentic and quality food,” he said.
Welling said that the restaurant is short staffed; he is the manager, a waiter, a host and also bartender. Only two people are currently working as servers. He said it is actively hiring.
Pearl of the Orient is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday though Sunday, and closed Monday. More information is at: www.pearloftheorientwi.com or by calling (608) 563-0330.
