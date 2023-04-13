Gabriel Draxler, youth librarian at the Hedberg Public Library and organizer of the contest, said the idea was sparked out of the storywalk the library offers for kids and families, to walk along a park path and read along with a story. In a story walk, pages of the children’s book are laid out on signs a few feet apart from each other.
Draxler said she wanted to have something similar for teenagers and was inspired by poetry books where each poem is its own thing but builds into a bigger story. Draxler said the idea evolved into allowing teeangers to write their own poetry and see their own work displayed in the park.
Poems are short and sweet and they would fit on a sign. This would be a way for teenagers to read a poem and still be outside, she also said.
Draxler also said a poetry walk was something the library thought about doing during the COVID-19 lockdown, when people had to be outside, but the timing didn’t work out them.
Enter a poem
Members of the community can submit their own original poem to the library. Library and parks and recreation department staff will review submissions and decide which ones should be displayed.
Last year, more than 30 poems were submitted by all different age groups, including from residents at Oak Park Place and teens. Eight poems were posted in 2022 along the Ice
Age Trail in Palmer Park, a site Draxler said was chosen because it was very accessible to the community.
“The point of this was to showcase the Janesville area and the people who live in it,” Draxler said. “That's what the library does, they build connections with the community in fun and free ways.”
Draxler said last year the signs stayed up until the end of summer; this year the plan is to have them up June through August.
Local residents may submit more than one poem and it can be on any topic. However, participants are asked to stay away from more graphic material, remembering that families and children will have access to the walk. Poetry will be chosen for display based on readability and the hope is to highlight a variety of ages.
Poems that aren’t chosen will be compiled into a printed magazine-type packet that will be available at the library.
