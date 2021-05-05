JANESVILLE
Despite being named for the 46th state, the the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic “Oklahoma!” boasts its fair share of firsts.
The show was the first musical penned by the famed composers when it debuted on Broadway in 1943.
In 2003, it became the first show on which local theater director Jim Tropp and the Parker High School music director Jan Knutson collaborated.
This weekend, Parker’s latest iteration will be among the first in the state to be performed before a live audience since the pandemic began last year.
And fittingly, the new show also marks Tropp’s first theatrical foray alongside Parker’s new music director—Knutson’s son, Matthew.
“It’s definitely cool,” said Matthew Knutson, a 2011 Parker High graduate and past music/theater participant. “We didn’t know about that beforehand, but I think everything happens for a reason.”
As Tropp and the younger Knutson launch their professional relationship with a familiar familial experience, Tropp admits that aspect is merely coincidental. It seems “Oklahoma!” was chosen more for overall fit than simple sentimentality.
“The real reason we picked it was because we have the kids for it, and we wanted to do a show that, production-wise, is not extremely expensive,” he said. “We wanted a big dance show, because that really gets the kids going in rehearsal and helps them become a cast.”
And the cast in question is large, as all roles have been double-cast and understudies are in place. This provides plenty of opportunity for young thespians to not only improve their skills but to do so as part of recognized, much-loved production.
“The kids are definitely loving this show,” Matt Knutson said. “They love all the dancing, and the further we get into rehearsals, the further we dive into the story.”
“Oklahoma!” centers on parallel love stories, predominantly that of farm girl, Laurey, who is pursued by rival suitors: the handsome cowboy, Curly, and the ominous farmhand, Jud.
Though she is smitten with Curly, Laurey declines his invitation to the big box social. She reluctantly agrees to go with Jud in part to make Curly jealous, but also because she fears how Jud would react to rejection.
Curly attempts to dissuade Jud from pursuing Laurey, painting a picture of how popular Jud would be if he just killed himself. This angers Jud and makes him more determined.
Meanwhile, Laurey drifts into a dream sequence which envisions marrying Curly, only to see Jud kill him and abduct her.
Tensions rise at the dance, and when Jud tries to corner Laurey, Curly comes to her rescue. Curly and Laurey rediscover their love for one another, leading to the show’s final act.
After more than a year away from the stage, Tropp said he is happy to see things start moving back toward normal. And as “Oklahoma!” introduces local audiences to the next crop of young actors, he hopes those more seasoned students who lost a year of performance time can at least leave school on a high note.
“Almost 50% of the cast is brand-new kids; I have never seen them before,” Tropp said. “The other half are seniors who have been through the program. This has been emotional for them.
“The big reason the district allowed this show is to make sure they have a good, fun show, because they need the closure,” he added. “And given the circumstances, I think those kids can appreciate all of this a little bit more.”