JANESVILLE—Parker Arts Academy’s newest production “She Kills Monsters,” starts with a young woman’s grief over her lesbian teenage sister’s death in a car accident. And then the main character, Agnes Evans, discovers her dead sister Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook.

From there, Agnes steps into her sister’s imaginary world. Tilly had in her short life dealt with homophobic bullying from peers; playing Dungeons and Dragons was her escape. Ultimately, in the play, there is both real and imaginary tragedy.

