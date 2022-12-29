JANESVILLE—Parker Arts Academy’s newest production “She Kills Monsters,” starts with a young woman’s grief over her lesbian teenage sister’s death in a car accident. And then the main character, Agnes Evans, discovers her dead sister Tilly’s Dungeons and Dragons notebook.
From there, Agnes steps into her sister’s imaginary world. Tilly had in her short life dealt with homophobic bullying from peers; playing Dungeons and Dragons was her escape. Ultimately, in the play, there is both real and imaginary tragedy.
“She Kills Monsters,” will be staged Jan. 12-15 at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., in Janesville.
Fight scenes
The production has a multitude of fight scenes. Orion Couling was hired to come on board as stage combat director, or as he prefers to be called “violence designer.”
“I use the term violence designer because the traditional term is called fight director,” Couling said. “I don’t like the idea of me directing the scenes, the scenes happen at emotional cruxes in the show. My job is to work with the director and with playwrights to create choreography that serves the needs of the play.”
Couling refers to the fight scenes as story choreography. Some productions use tap shoes in such scenes while others, like She Kills Monsters, use swords. He said actors don’t need a martial understanding of the weapon; the goal is illusionary.
“I talk a lot about how if stage combat works well, you don’t see how it worked,” Couling said. “It just looks like something dangerous happened on stage.”
Melina Williams, a junior at Parker Arts Academy, plays Tilly. She said this show has been fun for her because of the fight sequences.
“This is brand new to me,” Williams said. “But now that I’ve experienced it, it’s something I want to specialize in and want to continue with moving toward. It’s such a great way to utilize your body and make a performance so much more exciting.”
Relating
Williams relates a lot to her character Tilly, whom she said is most like herself compared to other characters she’s played in the past.
“This is the first show that Parker has done that really highlights LGBTQ issues in a real and serious way,” Williams said. “In most shows, when you have a gay character, it’s kind of used as the butt of the joke. Think, ‘Legally Blonde.’ This show has an explicitly gay co-lead character who experiences real violence.”
During the show, Tilly is a victim of a hate crime. When rehearsing this scene, Couling talks through it with all the actors involved and makes sure to have everyone’s consent to walk through the scene before rehearsing.
Actor team
“I rarely have met such a collaborative, interesting cast that are so nurturing with each other,” Couling said. “They’re all wildly different human beings. They’re also distinctly creative and unique. They’ve all got each other’s backs. That’s something that we get to see in the arts and that’s in almost every community activity like basketball teams and football teams.”
Couling adds that the actors are constantly checking in with each other to make sure they’re okay after performing an intense scene dealing with serious subjects.
“I feel like it helped me, the story,” said Lily Gibney, who plays Agnes Evans. “It’s helped me grow deeper as an actress. It’s a story that needs to be shared.”
Gibney adds that the story shows the different stages of grief for her character and how throughout it, she’s jumping back and forth from those stages as she comes to terms with her sister’s death.
“This show deals with profound epic sword fights, dragons, monsters and then bullying and homophobia,” Couling said. “We have to have the kindest ensemble possible to create some really dark moments that we then get to bring light to.”
Sign up for our kicks & entertainment newsletter!
Get the latest local entertainment news, dining reviews, and more delivered right to your inbox every Thursday.