JANESVILLE -- It's Parker Arts Academy's second year as a school, and music teacher Matt Knutson has been impressed with students' preparation as they rehearse for the fall musical, "Mamma Mia!"
Their "ability to understand character and their level of dance, vocals and singing,” have grown, Knutson said. “It's evident how much work they’re doing day to day in their acting classes, in their dance classes, in their voice lessons and in their choir class.”
The show will be presented at Janesville Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville, at 7 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 11 and 18; 7 p.m Saturdays, Nov. 12 and 19; and 1 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 13 and 20.
Mamma Mia! Is the story of Sophie, who invites three men to her wedding, one of whom may be her father, without her mother’s knowledge.
The students Knutson brags about include three lead actors: Abby Troia, Michael Miller and Haven Lane.
Troia plays lead character Donna, that actor Meryl Streep played in the movie version of “Mamma Mia!” that came out in 2008. Troia is a junior at Janesville Parker and has been doing theater since she was five years-old. Mamma Mia! Director Jim Tropp also directed the first play Troia ever acted in at a young age.
Troia said Mamma Mia! has been her favorite movie since she was little and her family would sing ABBA songs around the house.
“I knew that I wanted to play Donna right away,” Troia said, adding that the experience has "been very different," from the movie.
"When you actually start digging into the character, you have to pull away from the movie. Because it's so popular, and everyone knows it and everyone knows those characters," she said.
Parker senior Michael Miller is the playful Bill. Miller attended the TAGOS Leadership Academy and was inspired to get back into theater in eighth grade in Charlotte’s Web at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Prior to that, he had been in only one play, in fifth-grade.
Miller didn’t know much about the movie Mamma Mia! but had heard a lot of ABBA music during previous shows he’s been in.
“In the past, my type cast would be either a Russian bad guy or a German psychopath,” Miller said. “Now, here I am as this guy that just wants to have fun. He doesn’t want to be married, he doesn’t want to have kids, he just wants to have fun.”
Simply having fun was important to Knutson as they chose a musical for this fall. It was important for him to have a positive show the public would enjoy.
“It's just a feel good show,” Knutson said. “I think everyone in the community needs positive things and Mamma Mia! is just purely a fun show. The music, the dances, and the humor.”
Junior Haven Lane plays Donna’s best friend, Tanya, and is also the dance captain for the production. Lane grew up dancing but found her love in theater in sixth-grade. She was homeschooled until her freshman year when she heard about the academy and decided to transfer to public school.
The part of Tanya was not what she originally envisioned for herself in this production but she said she’s enjoyed it.
“She is the complete opposite of my personality, but it has been so much more fun to explore that,” Lane said of her character. “I would normally play the roles of super sweet innocent girls. All of a sudden, we jumped into Tanya, who was flirty and just completely opposite.”
Knutson is very proud of the students and their progress this year.
“They’re further along in the process than where we expect them and where you might anticipate them being at this point,” Knutson said, adding that “this show has 22 ensemble songs. It's just a constant flow of ABBA music and it's going to be so much fun.”