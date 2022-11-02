JANESVILLE -- It's Parker Arts Academy's second year as a school, and music  teacher Matt Knutson has been impressed with students' preparation as they rehearse for the fall musical, "Mamma Mia!"

Their "ability to understand character and their level of dance, vocals and singing,” have grown, Knutson said. “It's evident how much work they’re doing day to day in their acting classes, in their dance classes, in their voice lessons and in their choir class.”

