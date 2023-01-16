She Kills Monsters
Buy Now

Cast members in Parker Arts Academy's production of "She Kills Monsters" include (left to right): Nod Ring, Sophie Anderson, Melina Williams, Lily Gibney and Jacob Schmaling. Two encore dates, Jan. 20 and 21, have been added to the show's run. 

 PENNY CASE

JANESVILLE -- Parker Arts Academy will present two encore performances of “She Kills Monsters,” this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Shows are at 7 p.m. both nights at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Parker-Arts.com or at the box office on the day of performance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you