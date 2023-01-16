Cast members in Parker Arts Academy's production of "She Kills Monsters" include (left to right): Nod Ring, Sophie Anderson, Melina Williams, Lily Gibney and Jacob Schmaling. Two encore dates, Jan. 20 and 21, have been added to the show's run.
JANESVILLE -- Parker Arts Academy will present two encore performances of “She Kills Monsters,” this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Shows are at 7 p.m. both nights at Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.Parker-Arts.com or at the box office on the day of performance.
“She Kills Monsters” is the story of Agnes Evans and her quest, both literal and figurative, to discover something about the sister she lost and something extraordinary about herself. It reflects her journey through immense grief while dealing with loss and missed opportunities. Through the role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons,” Agnes learns to cope with her lack of power to save her sister. She cultivates an imagined power to control and slay the demons that haunt her in real life.
Young and/or sensitive viewers should be aware that “She Kills Monsters,” young adventurers edition contains staged violence, loud noises, flashing, strobe effect lighting, smoke and haze and the depictions of the bullying and some mild adult language.
