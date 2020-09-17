JANESVILLE

It’s been a while since you’ve seen the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, and it’s not an understatement to say its members have missed you.

Since back in March, when COVID-19 laid waste to their first planned performance of the season, members have used nontraditional means to try to share their sound. This has come mostly through virtual concerts on Facebook and truncated shows with few musicians and limited attendance.

“It’s been hard. Musicians want to play,” said Edie Baran, executive director for BJSO. “The only good thing I can say about COVID is it has forced all of us in the arts and education community to become more creative in how we do what we do.”

Most recently, the group has performed at Art Infusion and at the “Artrageous” outdoor happy hours on the Rock County Historical Society campus. It also has strings-only shows (violin, viola, cello, bass) planned from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Marvin W. Roth Pavilion in Janesville’s Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St.

Tuesday’s show will focus on Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Soloists include Roxanne Buchholz (Spring), Emily Sobacki (Summer), Angela Licari (Autumn) and Joe Ketchum (Winter), and the Stateline Jazz Orchestra will perform afterward.

Though the show is free, attendees must reserve a pod in advance. For more information, visit ci.janesville.wi.us and search for “recreation division” and “Music at the Marv.”

On Oct. 18, musicians will perform a show titled “From Baroque to Romantic” featuring the works of Bach and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for students ages 16 and older and free for those younger than 15.

All tickets must be purchased online at Janesville PAC.org or by phone at 608-2758-0297, and face masks must be worn at all times inside JPAC.