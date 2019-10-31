In my childhood, Saturday afternoons meant “Texaco’s Metropolitan Opera” with host Peter Allen.

To a kid, it sounded like a four-hour screech fest that only became entertaining when my dad sang the chorus of “Toreador Song” from “Carmen” in English with nonsensical lyrics: “Tor-e-a-dora, don’t spit on the floor-a, use the cuspidora, that’s what it’s for-a.”

Forty-some years later, I found myself in the balcony of Chicago’s Lyric Opera House looking, with some dismay, at the program for “La Boheme.” The running time was three and a half hours.

Three and a half hours?! I had gone to the opera in search of new experiences, but this seemed like too much. It was similar to the time I was trapped at a professional baseball game for what seemed like an eternity.

I decided I would leave at intermission if I had had enough. But long before then I was caught, mesmerized, entranced.

It wasn’t the story—opera plots are notoriously wafer thin. It was the way the plot, the words and the music came together. By the end of the last act, the music had made me feel every loss I had ever suffered, every friend I had ever failed and every word I had tragically left unspoken.

I am not someone who cries. While watching the film “Titanic” during the scene where Jack froze to death, I sat calmly eating my popcorn while Celine Dion revved up for another round of “My Heart Will Go On.” But this absurd boy-meets-girl-over-unlit-candle story that is “La Boheme” made me tear up.

And this is why you should go to the opera. Not because I want you to find yourself weeping without a tissue (because you never cry, so why would you carry one), but because this experience is for everyone.

Here then is a set of recommendations, a sort of beginners guide, to the opera.

Start easy

“La Boheme” was a lucky choice for me. Composed by Giacomo Puccini, the music is engaging even for those who have no experience with the genre. Almost anything by Verdi or Rossini will possess those qualities, as well. (Note: The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s production of Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” opens in February, and the opera’s website, Lyric Opera.org, includes selected songs from the opera.)

Even better? Anything by Mozart. It’s almost certain the music will be familiar, as his works are the go-to options for television shows, advertisements and films both high- and low-brow. Mozart is accessible in the best sense of the word, and his genius meant he could convey any emotion from the big six—joy, grief, surprise, anger, disgust and fear—to the most nuanced and complex.

Take Mozart’s masterpiece, “Don Giovanni.” It’s the story of Don Juan, a man who lives only for pleasure and does what he wants, whenever he wants, and who doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

In Act 1, Don Giovanni attempts to seduce or rape a young woman and then kills her father in a duel. He continues on his way, disturbed by nothing, except perhaps his failure to consummate his relationship with the man’s daughter.

But as the opera goes on, Mozart makes us like the guy. Even stranger, as Don Giovanni goes rampaging through the countryside, Mozart makes us laugh. It’s odd and marvelous.

The Lyric Opera of Chicago’s production of Don Giovanni starts in November.

Have no fear

Don’t let “Texaco’s Metropolitan Opera” or any other rendition of the art form scare you away.

In “How to Listen to and Understand Opera,” professor Robert Greenberg admits opera is an easy target.

All those large people wearing funny hats singing exuberantly at extreme ends of the human vocal range ... well, it makes the whole genre easy to mock. And seriously, who wants to listen to that for three hours?

When you see a live production, you understand what’s going on. Most opera houses, including Lyric, run supertitles (subtitles in a different location) above the stage.

Then there are also context, staging and acting. Yes, opera singers do act.

As a result, the audience gets the jokes, understands the characters and becomes engaged in the story. That allows the mind to take in the music without prejudice.

Be prepared, or not

I went to “La Boheme” without any advance preparation. Certainly, I had listened to classical music, and when the popular opera stars such as The Three Tenors appeared on television, I didn’t turn it off.

Shortly after “La Boheme,” I went to Verdi’s “La Traviata”—also without preparation. I was delighted to find a popular drinking song in the first act.

But after the season ended, I began to do more reading about and listening to opera. A couple of good resources include:

The Great Courses audiobook “How to Listen to and Understanding Opera,” by Greenberg. The Arrowhead Library System doesn’t have a copy, but Audible members can get it as a monthly selection. Greenberg’s lectures also can be found on YouTube.

The English newspaper The Telegraph used to have a column called “The Opera Novice.” While it no longer runs, the older columns are still available online. Simply Google “The Telegraph” and “The Opera Novice.”

Users of Hedberg Public Library in Janesville can get an electronic copy of “The History of Opera for Beginners” by Ron David.

Getting there

The Lyric Opera of Chicago is located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Drive, Chicago. The easiest and most relaxing way to get there is by Metra train from Harvard, Illinois. It usually takes about an hour to get to the train station from Janesville, depending on weather and traffic.

Parking is $2 at the Harvard lot, and you’ll need to bring exact change.

You can pay for tickets on the train. Better still, download the app Ventra from the Apple Store. The ticket and schedule for the train are on the app.

Tickets are $9.50 one way on weekdays and $10 round-trip Saturdays and Sundays. There is a slight surcharge for tickets if you pay on the train.

You will be riding the Union Pacific Northwest, which is represented on the schedule by a bright yellow train icon. Take the train to the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago. From there, head east until you are about a block across the West Madison Street Bridge and head north on North Upper Wacker Drive to the opera house.

If you chose to drive rather than take the train, parking is available for $12 at the Poetry Garage, 201 W. Madison St., Chicago. It’s about two blocks from the opera house, and tickets must be purchased in advance on the Lyric Opera website.