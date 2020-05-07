JANESVILLE
April Verser, a member of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, will perform alongside her sister Amber as part of a live online “BJSO Spotlight” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 8.
The concert, which will feature pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Daniel Dorff, Camille Saint-Saens and some traditional Irish tunes, will stream live on the BJSO Facebook page.
April Verser, a two-year member of the orchestra, plays contrabassoon and bassoon. Amber Verser plays oboe.
In addition to the BJSO, April Verser performs with the Fox Valley Orchestra in Aurora, Illinois, and the Rockford Wind Ensemble in Rockford, Illinois. She regularly substitutes for other groups in Illinois, Wisconsin and Montana, the latter of which includes shows with the Great Falls Symphony, Intermountain Opera of Bozeman and the Billings Symphony.
A virtual tip jar will be set up during Friday’s performance for the performers and for the BJSO. Potential donors also can give to the orchestra at its website, BeloitJanesville Symphony.org.