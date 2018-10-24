JANESVILLE—Actor Orson Welles didn’t plan to spark a real-life panic when he told a national radio audience of an apparent alien invasion in Grovers Mills, New Jersey.
But as we all know now, that’s exactly what he did. His unintroduced presentation of H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds” in 1938 interrupted regular programming on the Columbia Broadcast System, causing such an uproar that thousands fled their homes in fear of tentacled, lipless extraterrestrials.
So consider this fair warning, earthlings of Rock County: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31 (Halloween, no less), Stage One will raid local airwaves with its production of the science fiction classic, broadcasting it on WCLO (1230 AM, 92.7 FM). Those interested in watching the live show can do so free at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Unlike most theater productions, radio shows aren’t much in terms of extravagant visual presentations. Simple in nature, they focus more on the story and sounds.
“With radio shows there are no costumes and no set. The only things that matter are the actors’ voices and the sound effects,” said director Jim Stewart. “With this particular production, some of the sound effects will be acoustic and others will be electronic because of the science fiction nature of the play.”
In “The War of the Worlds,” Earth is invaded by aliens from Mars in search of a world to plunder after their own resources have dwindled. “The Invaders” use futuristic weapons to force their will on the planet, and all appears to be lost until an unexpected source provides hope for humanity.
A longtime fan of and participant in radio plays, Stewart brings specific knowledge to the project. That will be valuable considering his sound effects crew are veritable newbies.
“I have a certain amount of experience I can lend in advice and so on,” he said. “I don’t think (sound effects) are particularly hard to do. Basically, the sound effects people come in to every rehearsal and practice just like you would with dialogue or anything else in a play.”
Stewart also believes radio productions put much less pressure on actors.
“I’m just speaking for myself, but I think of it as a low-stress thing for an actor,” he said. “You’re reading off of a script, so you’re not forgetting your lines and it frees you up to have a little more fun.”
While Stage One’s script for the play is based on Wells’ original work, it does have some slight changes.
“The script was actually adapted a few years ago by (local playwright) Jim Lyke to update some references and update the settings so that it takes place mostly in Wisconsin,” Stewart said. “This allows us to do more topical references in regard to places, which should be amusing to the audience.”
Things can get busy on Halloween, what with trick-or-treating, parties and such. But finding a little time to enjoy a play—either at JPAC or near a radio in your own home—is certainly something everyone should be able to do.
So don’t try to fight the draw toward JPAC or your radio Oct. 31. As the Invaders would say: “Resistance is futile.”
