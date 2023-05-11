Built in the 1840s, Lake House Inn has a fascinating history, complete with its own ghosts! Many years I have driven by the sign and thought to stop, and then it was closed--until now. Reopening in November of last year, the new owner, Laurie, is enthusiastically revising and improving while keeping the history. If you ever visited the Lake House Inn back in its heyday, like Jennifer did, you will enjoy comparing the old and the new.
Paneling was removed, showcasing limestone walls. Authentic wood beams and an original beadboard ceiling reveal interesting architectural components. The focal point, the large square bar, seems the same and seats about 30 people. It was busy and deftly handled by the all-female staff, who were friendly, fun and informative. When we inquired about the food we were told they are still tweaking their ‘galley’ kitchen and suggested some substitutions for a couple of the dishes. The original dining room isn’t open quite yet but there are a few pub tables and chairs along the walls as alternatives to the bar.
This is a fun place where everyone knows each other and conversations are flowing. We were fortunate to get there early on a Friday evening, just as a couple of people were heading out and offered up their seats at one corner of the bar. When the musician started around 6pm it was loud, but not overwhelming. People were singing along and one of the regulars was dancing up a storm in a lighted hat and blinking shoes.
The bartenders were amazing and took the time to bring over bottles and suggestions. For happy hour (from 4-8!), old fashioneds were $5. Jennifer tried one and reported that it was nicely sweet with a tad of bitterness. They serve craft alcohol with several innovative drinks. Each month they offer a specialty drink and donate one dollar of every purchase to a local charity. They are definitely community minded. The current special was a blackberry old fashioned ($9) that benefited Edgerton Community Outreach, and that was my choice. It was so tasty! The bartender brought over the Drewsen Black Lab berry whiskey when I inquired about the drink and told me it is made small-batch in Minocqua. From our prime seats, we saw the bartender concocting a hot old fashioned that looked good, so Nikki sampled one made with their non-alcoholic Free Spirits bourbon.
The menu is simple, but we all found something to enjoy. I ordered the berries and balsamic salad ($10.95). Healthy mixed greens covered in sliced strawberries, blueberries, red onions, candied nuts and goat cheese with a unique dressing. Laurie pointed out to me that it was made from a chocolate liquor imported from Italy. It was so perfect with the strawberries.
Jennifer selected the Mediterranean pizza ($17.95) Served on a metal turquoise plank, the pizza was colorful with a plethora of toppings. Instead of red sauce, a garlic white cream sauce was used which was mild and indeed, creamy. A three-cheese blend helps to contain the chopped artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, and green olives followed by a layer of crumbled goat cheese and roasted red pepper. It was one of the most flavorful pizzas she’s had. Although she couldn’t choose one favorite topping, she’ll admit the artichoke hearts rank near the top.
Nikki got the nachos ($14.95). They didn’t have the smoked pork version from the menu but offered chicken instead. Pickled jalapenos were served on the side, which was a nice touch, allowing diners to customize the heat level. It was a simple dish with shredded meat, black olives and red peppers, covered in two or three different melted cheeses.
Helene ordered the hot Hawaiian panini ($12.95) which was delicious. Served with a side of crispy potato chips, the grilled sandwich came skewered with two cornichons on a wooden pick. The french bread was chewy and the ham moist with red onions and melted provolone cheese. The slightly sweet pineapple didn’t add as much taste as it did texture. The sandwich’s sweetness came from the honey mustard, which goes so well with ham.
There isn’t a dessert menu but they do have a gift shop, connected to the bar by a short hallway. In the shop, The Farmhouse, you can sample their craft liquor offerings and browse through a lot of interesting items. Jennifer bought some flavored vodkas and Helene got a bottle of Dashfire’s chai white Russian and wisely enjoyed her dessert at home.
