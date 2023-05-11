Built in the 1840s, Lake House Inn has a fascinating history, complete with its own ghosts! Many years I have driven by the sign and thought to stop, and then it was closed--until now. Reopening in November of last year, the new owner, Laurie, is enthusiastically revising and improving while keeping the history. If you ever visited the Lake House Inn back in its heyday, like Jennifer did, you will enjoy comparing the old and the new.

Paneling was removed, showcasing limestone walls. Authentic wood beams and an original beadboard ceiling reveal interesting architectural components. The focal point, the large square bar, seems the same and seats about 30 people. It was busy and deftly handled by the all-female staff, who were friendly, fun and informative. When we inquired about the food we were told they are still tweaking their ‘galley’ kitchen and suggested some substitutions for a couple of the dishes. The original dining room isn’t open quite yet but there are a few pub tables and chairs along the walls as alternatives to the bar.

