JANESVILLE
The vibrant sounds of Latin music and culture will fill the Janesville Performing Arts Center later this month.
For the first time since 2003, the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will present a concert based entirely on Latin music. “Obras Maestras Latinas” will feature performances by the orchestra and a guest performance by Thomas Aquino, a rising classical guitarist from Chicago.
Along with its Sunday, March 15, show at JPAC, BJSO also will perform the concert Saturday, March 14, at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus.
“I think it’s going to be something entirely different from anything we’ve done recently,” said BJSO Musical Director Rob Tomaro. “It’s going to be tremendously entertaining. If you like any kind of Latin or Hispanic music, music from Cuba, music from Latin America … it might sound a lot more familiar to people than they initially think.”
The performance will feature five pieces and an Aquino classical guitar encore. Tomaro said the composers who crafted the music all have substantial bodies of work in the genre.
A description will be offered before each piece to explain its origins and impact on classical music. A translator will be on stage to relay the words in Spanish.
The name of the show, “Obras Maestras Latinas,” translates to Latin masterworks. Tomaro said that is exactly what people will hear at the show.
“We looked at a lot of different works and came upon these five that we feel create a real balanced and cohesive program both tonally and in terms of conveying that folk atmosphere that is an important part of Latino music,” he said.
Tomaro said the performance will be lively and tuneful. He said nearly all of the compositions are based on traditional folk music and dance rhythms such as the fandango and other Mexican traditional dances, so the performance will have more energy than a traditional classical performance.
One unique sound the show will feature is the nylon-string classical guitar, which was developed in Spain. The instrument was brought to prominence in the 1940s and ’50s by prominent Hispanic classical guitarist Andrés Segovia.
Aquino studied for 10 years with Jack Cecchini, a prominent figure in the Chicago guitar community. Aquino was awarded a scholarship to attend the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music as an undergraduate before taking master classes with leading guitarists such as Christopher Parkening, Jorge Caballero and Adam Holzman. Aquino currently is pursuing a doctorate in guitar performance.
Aquino will performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Fantasia para un Gentilhombre (Fantasia for a Gentleman)”, which dates back to 17th-century composer Gaspar Sanz. The concerto was composed on a request from Segovia, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest classical guitarists ever.
Other selections include: “The Three-Cornered Hat” by Manuel De Falla, “Ensueno Seductor (The Impassioned Dream)” by Juventino Rosas, “Goyescas” by Enrique Granados, and “Espana” by Emmanuel Chabrier.
While the music might not be heard regularly on American mainstream radio, those in attendance will likely recognize many of the tunes and sounds.
“The music all sounds like popular dance music,” Tomaro said. “We already know salsa; we already have the meringue, the samba, all the dance forms that have come from Latino and Hispanic music. They’re already in our culture.”
Tomaro believes attendees will be able to easily connect with the performances despite many of the pieces being from the 20th century.
“Every piece is so tuneful and accessible that I think it’s actually rather more accessible than a lot of traditional classical music written in the 20th century, because it is folk-based,” he said.
“I think if people come they will find it a very rewarding and entertaining experience.”