JANESVILLE—The city’s Festival Street plans to show how it got its name with a series of Thursday night gatherings planned monthly throughout the summer.
“Nights on Festival,” which feature live music, food options and an array of vendors, are planned July 15, Aug. 19 and Sep. 16. Each event takes place downtown in Janesville’s revised town square along the Rock River on River Street between Court and Dodge streets.
“There will be a little bit of everything,” said Ann Roe, president of Downtown Janesville, which organizes the event. “We plan to host more than 40 booths for each event.”
Along with food and goods from vendors, attendees will be able to purchase beer from Gray Brewing Co. and take part in lawn games on the square’s green space. The square’s water feature, The Bubbler, will be in full effect, and picnic tables will be available for diners or for those who want to watch the river flow by, Roe said.
Each gathering also will feature live music. The Johnny Nelson Band kicks things off from 5-8 p.m. July 15, but acts for August and September have not yet been announced.
“Back in 2019, we welcomed more than 4,000 attendees to the inaugural Nights on Festival,” Roe said. “People were super excited, and our intention was to have four of them last year starting in June.”
Roe expects that, after a year in lockdown due to COVID-19, city residents will be itching for more opportunities to get outside.
“We’re hopeful for larger crowds (this year),” she said. “The crowds for Music at the Marv (weekly music shows in Lower Courthouse Park) have increased each week, and we saw a terrific group assemble for the wine walk. People seem positively joyful about getting out.”