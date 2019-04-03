WALWORTH—It’s impossible not to like him.

Chris Kroeze, 28, of Barron looks like the kind of guy who, while tailgating at Lambeau Field, would invite a complete stranger to have a brat and a beer.

It’s his smile and his voice—the same voice that won him a runner-up spot on Season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

On Saturday, Kroeze will perform in the Big Foot High School auditorium. The event is a fundraiser for Big Foot FFA, and tickets are $15 apiece.

Before “The Voice,” Kroeze was a successful musician, but primarily a local phenomenon. Yes, he played 200-plus shows a year, and yes, he did travel overseas to perform for members of the military, but he didn’t have national name recognition or a huge following until he appeared on television.

From the start of the show, he impressed. At his blind audition, judge Blake Shelton smacked his red button and spun around in his chair before Kroeze was halfway into the first verse of “Pride and Joy.” Judge Adam Levine said he expected to see Kroeze in the finals, both because of his singing and guitar playing.

During the show’s 15th season, Kroeze was the most streamed artist on Apple Music.

When he was just 6 years old, Kroeze’s parents bought him a guitar to help him work off some of his energy. He started singing in middle school, and he never stopped.

As a adult, he spent time in Nashville where he recorded his first single, “Four Letter Words.” Back in Wisconsin, he has been a regular performer in bars and at weddings and festivals.

But after “The Voice,” Kroeze’s career took off. Now he’s playing sold-out shows and will be performing at this summer’s Country Jam in Eau Claire.

So, what has the journey from talented local musician to nationally recognized act been like?

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Kroeze said in a phone interview from the road. “I just went with the flow, and somehow I keep surviving.”

The experience and its accompanying celebrity have been positive, too.

“You know, going to Walmart or going out for groceries—you’re taking a lot of photos with people,” Kroeze said.

It’s also been artistically liberating.

“It’s let me focus on the small details,” Kroeze said. “I get to dive in and digest them—then learn the fine details of songs.”

Kroeze said he wasn’t sure the audience would notice the changes. But such deep dives generally result in richer musicianship and a more thoughtful delivery.

Here’s what those planning to attend Saturday’s show need to know: He’ll be performing music from “The Voice” and originals from his new release, “Human.”

“It’s a fun show,” Kroeze said. “It’s a really, really good band. It’s a high energy show, and it’s for all ages.”