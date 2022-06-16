Even armed with a box of chocolates as a gift, Janesville’s Joan Neeno was nervous the day in 2010 when she met Anthony Bourdain at a food show in Milwaukee.
“He was kind of intimidating,” the Janesville woman said.
Bourdain, who suffered from mental health issues and ultimately died from suicide, was then a TV celebrity chef and world traveler.
Neeno was working at that time for a chocolate company in Madison and was a devoted fan. She’d requested the meeting to pitch a travel excursion to Costa Rica with a group of the company’s clients.
Although the travel excursion never developed, the meeting went well.
“He was very sweet,” Neeno said. “He was a really nice guy.”
Bourdain’s travels and cooking knowledge entertained fans through his TV shows “A Cooks Tour” on the Food Channel, “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel and “Parts Unknown” on CNN.
Bourdain also was a recovered heroin addict and suffered from depression. On June 8, 2018, the noted “man of the world” committed suicide in a hotel room in France at the age of 61.
June 25 is designated as “Bourdain Day.” Two of Bourdain’s friends established the tribute day in 2019 on his birthday.
Neeno will honor Bourdain and raise funds for HealthNet of Rock County to help those who suffer from mental health problems with a “Negronis for Tony” event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at the Sandwich Bar, 54 South Main St. in downtown Janesville.
“It was tragic how he ended his life,” Neeno said. “Depression is a huge issue.
You don’t want to focus on the negative.You want to focus on all the positive things he did. We figured this was a fitting way to do it,” she continued.
Joan and her husband, Richard, own the Lark at 60 S. Main St., the Lark Market at 56 S. Main St. and the Sandwich Bar, all in downtown Janesville.
Bourdain was a huge inspiration for the Neenos—who loves to travel—to open Lark at in 2017. The couple later opened Lark Market, two doors down, in June 2020. Finally, they opened the Sandwich Bar in July 2021.
“He didn’t become famous until he was in his 40s,” Neeno said of Bourdain. “He made a huge career change. We started the restaurant business later in life, so it was an encouragement for us that you can follow your dream at any point in your life.”
Fans and anyone else interested in helping to raise funds can purchase $5 Negronis, Bourdain’s favorite cocktail, along with other food and drink items.
“Everything people buy that day will go to HealthNet,” Joan said. “We asked them to use this funding exclusively to provide free mental health services.”
Fans can also view of mural of Bourdain in the Lark. The mural, along with one of Julia Child, was painted by New York artist Jeff Henriquez.
The Neenos met Henriquez over two weeks in 2019. Henriquez made Lark his top dining spot while he designed and then painted the mural of Chief Blackhawk on the side of a downtown building two blocks from Lark.
“For Bourdain fans, it’s a neat opportunity to come in on Bourdain Day and take a selfie with our mural,” Neeno said. “And to have a drink and raise money for mental health services.”