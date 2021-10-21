The Human Society of Southern Wisconsin Adoption Team Lead Allison Strieker is shown with Sumo the cat. The Society’s ‘Mutts & Martinis’ event will be back on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at The Beloit Club.
It’s going to be fancy and a bit boozy, with everything from specialty martinis to live harp music courtesy of Sophia Speece.
After being paused a year due to COVID-19, the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s annual “Mutts & Martinis” fundraiser gets back in gala form from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive.
While the much-loved event has included appetizers and cocktails in the past, this year’s event will include a sit-down dinner.
“We are also going to add a live auction to the silent auction to make it more interactive and fun,” said Ann Peterson, who is coordinating fundraising for the event. “There are really good prizes this year.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin Executive Director Jim McMullen also will offer a presentation about the nonprofit’s new facility during the event.
The evening also will include a wine pull and wine tasting by Timber Hill Winery of Milton and a whiskey and vodka tasting by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard, Illinois.
Tickets are $100 per person and include a complimentary cocktail with dinner in addition to the wine and spirit tastings. The dinner menu features three options (beef, chicken or vegan) plus a chocolate-covered cheesecake bite dessert.
The event typically raises $6,000 to $7,000, Peterson said.
“It’s going to be a really fun event,” she said. “I’m looking forward to dressing up, having food and drinks and making money for a good cause.”
Peterson said the humane society has been busy receiving about 10 animals a week from southern states impacted by Hurricane Ida. The increase in animals going through the facility has resulted in a higher need for food and medicine in addition to spaying and neutering.