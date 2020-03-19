Area musician "Party Marty" Morgan will join 20 other acts from around the country in an online concert, "Coping With Dystopia," starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
Musicians from Wisconsin, California, Nevada, Pennsylvania, New York and other states will take the virtual stage one after another to entertain music fans stuck at home as part of the nationwide COVID-19 social-distancing effort.
"There was a festival in Texas that was canceled by all of this (coronavirus), and a lot of the bands came together and said, 'We've got to do something,'" Morgan said. "So many got involved, and then we got a charity involved.
"A lot of touring and (do-it-yourself) musicians got together in a big group chat," he added. "Those of us who are musicians who depend on live performances and tips to sustain our lives are just kind of out right now. So we're doing this as a team, and people will basically be able to tune in to one place to stream this Facebook event."
In addition to selling merchandise to help replace their own lost income, participating musicians will use the concert to raise money for the Prison Policy Initiative. Donations can be sent to paypal.me/coping.
Morgan, a frequent performer in the Janesville area, will go online at 10:40 p.m. To access the Facebook event link and to see other acts that will be performing, search for “Coping With Dystopia 1" on Facebook.
Morgan said the artists hope to perform more online shows in the future, possibly as many as one or two a week depending on the success of the first show. Each would benefit a different organization, and all would be streamed live on Facebook.
Acts interested in performing in future shows can email requests to copingwithdysptoia@gmail.com.