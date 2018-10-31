JANESVILLE—Define your community. These days, it’s pretty easy to do.
With the country more divided than ever, people tend to migrate to those who share their political views.
This Saturday, First Event, the Academy Singers and the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra come together to host “Music to Move Our World.” The concert will feature children’s and adult choirs, choral and orchestral music and a chance for audience members to lift their voices in song.
Ben Johnston-Urey, music director at First Lutheran Church in Janesville, describes the event as an evening of “really uplifting music.”
He said he hopes the music and a sense of community built at such an event will help transcend some of the tribalism that divides us. Instead of describing ourselves as being on one side of the aisle or the other, he hopes the aisle will no longer matter since we are all sitting in pews.
It is appropriate that the concert’s community of performers includes organizations and people of all faiths from across the city and the county. They include:
- First Event—an outreach group of First Lutheran Church. The group’s goal is to use music and the arts to “foster community building beyond the church walls,” Johnston-Urey said.
- Academy Singers—a no-audition, tuition-free youth chorus that provides children the opportunity to cultivate an appreciation for music, nurture their talents and develop positive self-images. The choir practices at All Saints Anglican Church on Academy Street in Janesville’s historic Fourth Ward.
- The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, an organization that has been part of Rock County and the stateline area for the past 65 years.
- An ecumenical mix of people from church choirs and the Choral Union.
The music will reflect an even wider vision of community, Johnston-Urey said. Selections include the overture to “West Side Story” by Leonard Bernstein and the overture to “Ellis Island” by Peter Boyer. Both show the impact of immigration and integration of new people into American culture.
Again, the goal is to create beautiful music, which is something everyone can appreciate and something that goes beyond the traditional ideas of community, Johnston-Urey said.
“We define community by what we have in common,” he said. “But those distinctions can lead to barriers and boundaries.”
If a community has music in common, its people can form bonds with each other that are more powerful than politics or anything else that divides them.
