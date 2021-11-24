Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection, provided by store manager Drew Metter, features:
“Digital Bullets” by RZA as Bobbi Digital
Available on LP for the first time since the mid-2000s, the second solo album from this Wu-Tang Clan alum comes on a translucent yellow vinyl pressing (see RSD.com).
The reason I selected this album is for the boom-bastic beats that hark back to the very first Wu-Tang album. It’s going to sound amazing on a turntable, as the album will take you straight to Staten Island (aka Shaolin) while it spins.
“Digital Bullets” is a concept album that stems from RZA’s first album, “Bobbi Digital in Stereo,” but this album finds more atmosphere and the East Coast vibe true hip-hop fans covet. RRZ is a true master, and the high intensity bass and chiming New Age electronic samples seemingly weave into his unmistakable flow.
No song highlights this more than track 3, “Glocko Pop.” Here, RZA keeps the intensity Wu-Tang fans look for with phonic elements that will having you lift your needle to play this song over and over. On the flip side of the album is Track 14, “Throw Your Flag Up,” pumps beautiful borns and mesmerizing beats that will make speakers hum to their limits.
The easy flow of RZA and a feature appearance by Crisis Monk will have listeners wishing they were in a car on a summer day taking in the sounds, sights and smells of NYC. If you love hip-hop, you will love this album.
What’s cool
“In Plain Sight,” the sophomore album from Chicago-area artist Neil Francis, is a testament to what a combination Elton John/Parliament/The Flaming Lips album might sound like. With the help of his bandmates, Francis covers every soundscape you can hope for. The real standout on this album are Francis’ piano and keyboard abilities. The first track, “Alameda Apartments,” highlights those talents right off the jump. For those who like being surprised and challenged by their music, I highly recommend this album.
Upcoming releases
Friday, Nov. 26: Cynic, “Ascension Codes”; Fawns Of Love, “Innocence Of Protection”; Julie Doiron, “I Thought of You.”
Friday, Dec. 3: Arca, “Kick II” and “Kick III”; Blue Rodeo, “Many A Mile”; Gas, “Der Lange Marsch”; Tom Morello, “The Atlas Underground Flood.”
In Memorium
The Exclusive Company lost its enigmatic leader recently with the passing of James “Mr. G” Giombetti, who most likely know best by his catch phrase, “Say It With Me!”
The name and voice behind the popular Wisconsin music stores, Giombetti started his company with the chain’s West Bend location in 1956.
Correction
Due to incomplete information provided to The Gazette, last week’s review was credited to the wrong person.
The review for Massive Attack’s “Mezzanine” and What’s Cool listing for “Kodama” by Alcest were penned by store employee Kira Morgan.