Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection, provided by store manager Drew Metter, features:
“Mezzanine” by Massive Attack
This is quite possibly the quintessential trip-hop album, but the recording sessions were so tumultuous the group nearly dissolved.
Sessions were fractious as the trio disagreed on musical direction. Grantley “Daddy G” Marshall and Robert “3D” Del Naja sought to experiment with new wave to emulate the edginess of late ‘70s music and deviate from the “urban soul” of their previous effort, “Protection.” However, Andrew “Mushroom” Vowles was not receptive to these ideas (he left the group after the release of “Mezzanine” over creative differences), which led to high tensions and the members rarely speaking to one another.
The end result is a stylistically diverse record. Its trip-hop base is supplemented by new wave and electronica, which are present throughout the album, and also explores rock and dub.
“Mezzanine” was slated for a December 1997 release but was delayed four months due to 3D’s repeated creation and destruction of tracks. Co-producer Neil Davidge said recording was stressful in that, in a day, he could be working with one member on one track, then another member would arrive and want to work on another track, and the initial member would leave, etc.
These conditions fed the ruminative, oppressive, claustrophobic and, at times, melancholy atmosphere that descends fulminantly on a listener within the first seconds of opening track “Angel” and which persists throughout the album. “Mezzanine” and “Angel” are prime examples of the paranoiac atmosphere 3D envisioned for the album.
In reaching track 3, “Teardrop,” Elizabeth Fraser of the Cocteau Twins breaks into song, eschewing her famed idioglossia for words we mortals can comprehend. The song, “Teardrop,” was written for Fraser’s late partner, singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley, and an instrumental version was the theme for medical drama “House.”
Fraser also sings on “Black Milk,” which is arguably the most atmospheric track on the album. Fraser oscillates between mixed voice and falsetto atop sparse, brooding instrumentation. Another track, “Group Four,” is a juxtaposition of rock and ambient sound with Fraser and 3D singing while facing opposite walls.
“Mezzanine” is essential listening for any hip-hop or electronic fan searching for a slower, moodier album. Its bleak character and occasional urgency might be jarring at first, but as evidenced by Massive Attack weathering the storm of recording the album and enjoying the success that came with it, an open-minded music fan will be more well-rounded after having listened.
What’s cool
The 2016 release of “Kodama” by Alcest is a return to form with the duo reverting to blackgaze as Stéphane “Neige” Paut wanted to record a punchy album that contrasted with the band’s preceding album, “Shelter.”
Kodama was inspired by Japanese culture and Hayao Miyazaki’s film “Princess Mononoke.” This is evident in the somewhat frequent usage of Japanese scales and fluctuations between lush and harsh atmospheres.
The atmosphere could be correlated to Neige’s thoughts on Japanese people: “Japan has a hyper-technologic society, but yet people there are very attached to tradition, nature and spirituality.”
Each track is reverb-heavy, owing to the acoustics of the band’s rehearsal space where the record was recorded. The closing track, “Onyx,” is a particular highlight.
Kodama would be a great option for fans looking to immerse themselves in blackgaze. The Exclusive Company has a copy of the 2-CD digibook, replete with 36 pages with lyrics, translations and elaborate liner notes by Neige and art designers Winterhalter and Fortifem. It also includes an additional CD with the bonus track, “Notre Sang Et Nos Penseés.”
Upcoming album releases
New releases for Nov. 19: Adele, “30”; Sting, “The Bridge”; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, “Raise The Roof”; Converge, “Bloodmoon: I”; Deap Valley, “Marriage”; Elbow, “Flying Dream 1”; Holy Other, “Lieve”; Jessica Moss, “Phosphenes”; Jessy Lanza, “DJ-Kicks”; Simon And The Island, “Simon And The Island”; Smile, “Phantom Island”; The Darkness, “Motorheart.”
New releases for Nov. 26: Cynic, “Ascension Codes”; Fawns of Love, “Innocence of Protection”; Julie Doiron, “I Thought of You.”