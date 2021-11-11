Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection, provided by store employee Jim Bahler, features:
Various works by The Bee Gees
Having kicked off their musical careers as youngsters in Australia, The Bee Gees become one of the biggest hit-makers of the 1960s and ’70s.
Having started out as a five-piece group, the harmonious Gibb brothers eventually broke out as a trio and quickly achieved success in both England and the U.S. with such hits as “I’ve Gotta Get a Message to You” and “Words.” Many fine albums later, but after much internal discord between the Brothers Gibb, the group came back with a series of iconic disco hits including tunes from the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack such as “Jive Talking” and “Staying Alive.”
While their star status diminished in later years, the Bee Gees continued to release some fine albums through the late 1990s, both as a group and through solo projects.
Unfortunately, two of the Gibb brothers have passed (Maurice in 2003, and Robin in 2012), and the Bee Gees are no more. However, they did leave behind some of the disco era’s best-known tunes, along with many instantly recognizable, heartfelt ballads.
The early era of the band’s career is well represented in the local Exclusive Company’s vinyl inventory with offerings such as “Rare, Precious, and Beautiful,” “Best of Bee Gees,” “Bee Gees Gold” and “The Early Years.” Other vinyl albums by the group in the store’s bins include “Horizontal,” “2 Years On,” “Living Eyes” and “Spirits Having Flown,” the latter of which includes “Tragedy”—one of the Bee Gees’ last big disco era hits.
Additionally, the store has Robin Gibbs’ posthumously released solo album “50 St. Catherine Drive” and two solo Barry Gibb CDs including the “Hawk” movie soundtrack, plus the group’s very first album. For more casual listeners or those simply curious, there also is the album “Timeless,” which boasts 21 songs spanning the band’s entire career (available on both CD and vinyl).
The Bee Gees career transcended the English Invasion songs of the late 1960s through the disco era ’70s into the dance era of the ’80s and ’90s. This is a truly versatile group with a fascinating catalog worth exploring.
What’s coolInteresting items arrive often in limited supply at The Exclusive Company.
A few weeks ago, we received a preowned vinyl version of the album “Gugel & Bisbee,” which was recorded in Lake Geneva in 1974.
The album is signed by both artists and includes an inscription from Bob Gugel that says, “Many Thanks Janesville.”
Gugel & Bisbee was a two- or three-piece lounge band, and the album includes its versions of 13 then-contemporary hits including “Hang On Sloopy” by The McCoys and The Beatles’ “Nowhere Man.”
The vocalizing is quite good, and the keyboard work is inventive considering the constraints inherent in a small lounge band.
This is the only copy we’ve seen at the local Exclusive Company, and we’d love to hear from you if you know more about this band.
Upcoming music releasesNov. 12: Courtney Barnett, “Things Take Time, Take Time”; Damon Albarn “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Steam Flows”; Dave Gahan & Soulsavers, “Imposter”; Gov’t Mule, “Heavy Load Blues”; Idles, “Crawler”; Jon Hopkins, “Music For Psychedelic Therapy”; Lee Ranaldo, “In Virus Times”; Little Mix, “Between Us”; Pip Blom, “Welcome Break”; The Dodos, “Grizzly Peak.”
Nov. 19: Adele, “30”; Sting, “The Bridge”; Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, “Raise The Roof”; Converge, “Bloodmoon: I”; Deap Vally, “Marriage”; Elbow, “Flying Dream 1”; Holy Other, “Lieve”; Jessica Moss, “Phosphenes”; Jessy Lanza, “DJ-Kicks”; Simon And The Island, “Simon And The Island”; Smile, “Phantom Island”; The Darkness, “Motorheart.”
