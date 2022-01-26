Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, review albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves and those soon to be released.
This week’s selection was provided by store employee Jim Bahler.
“The Boy Named If” by
Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello burst on the punk/new wave scene in 1977 with “My Name Is True.” Since then he’s released over 30 albums, but with comparatively few releases—only three—in the past nine years. 2020’s “Hey Clockface” was a depressed sounding record, recorded with few of his regular side-crew members. While it was, by and large, an intriguing listen, it was rarely uplifting.
January 2022 reunites Elvis with his band, The Imposters. All but one member has been part of his musical sphere since they were known as The Attractions way back on his debut album.
Musically, “The Boy Named If” is a return to form, harkening back to English beat sounds of the 1960s, especially in the uptempo opening track, “Farewell, OK”—which to these ears sounds like a lost 1965-era Beatles song. In “Trick Out The Treat” he even quotes Herman’s Hermits’ 1966 top 10 hit, “Leaning On The Lamp Post.”
This is not a ’60s album, though. It reflects his musical life, and includes such ballads as “Paint the Red Rose Blue” which brings forth his country ballad side, without being a country song musically.
While this album is not up to the caliber of his earliest albums, this nearly 50-minute disc is definitely worth a listen.
What’s Cool
Another artist with a long and varied career is Dion, whose career began in 1957. He had top 10 hits starting with “A Teenager In Love” in 1958, followed by “Runaround Sue,” “The Wanderer,” “Lovers Who Wander,” “Ruby Baby,” “Donna The Prima Donna” and many others through 1963. In 1968, he returned to the charts with “Abraham, Martin And John.”
Dion battled a heroin addiction for many years which kept him off the charts, but he continued making music throughout. He recorded folk albums, singer-songwriter LPs, and New York-style rock and roll for numerous labels. As he recovered from his addition, he toured continually. And he made many friends in the music community.
Blues music has always been an underlying current of Dion’s recordings. The last few years and especially his two most recent recordings have featured repeat visits by fellow blues musicians and other heavyweights. “Stomping Ground,” Dion’s most recent release, features 16 other musicians on its 14 tracks, including great contributions from Joe Bonnamassa, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler and Keb’ Mo’.
New releases for Jan. 28“Extreme Witchcraft” by The Eels; “The Zealot Gene” by Jethro Tull; and “Out” by Urge Overkill.