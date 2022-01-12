Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by store employee Jens Nelson.
“The Million Masks of God” by Manchester Orchestra
Manchester Orchestra (not an actual orchestra) has been one of my favorite bands for a while now, so when they announced on Feb. 18, 2021, that they would be releasing a new album on April 30, 2021, I was quite excited to say the least.
“The Million Masks of God,” Manchester’s first album since 2017, dropped as scheduled, with a slew of vinyl color variants. This album found the band continuing their sonic evolution, opting for a more ethereal, indie-rock sound, as opposed to their earlier hardcore sound.
Inspired by lead guitarist Robert McDowell’s father dying of cancer, “The Million Masks of God” tells the story of a fictional character dealing with the grief, guilt, spiritual and emotional turmoil of losing a loved one. For example, the album’s first single, “Bed Head,” is about two old friends existing in two separate realities, frontman Andy Hull told SiriusXM’s ALT Nation.
“It’s a conversation about the lives they lived, the consequences of life’s decisions, and finding purpose in trying to be better,” Hull said.
This theme continues throughout the entire album. This is not surprising though, since the band has referred to it as a “movie album.” And like any movie, this album truly is meant to be experienced in one sitting. It is not enough to listen to one track from the middle of the album and call it a day. If one were to do so, they would miss out on the larger story being told. It would be like going into Spider-Man: No Way Home half-way through the movie (something that absolutely no one should do).
Whether intentional or not, “The Million Masks of God” also offers a unique commentary on the world we currently find ourselves in. While it is undeniably preoccupied with death, there are rays of hope and a light at the end of the tunnel. “Way Back,” for example, repeats the refrain “I know that I won’t stop breathing,” while “Telepath” finds Hull confessing “you’re the one I wanted, want now, want when I am old.”
At the end of the day, Hull leads the listener on a journey of self-discovery, one that reveals what it is to be human, what living life means when caught between the extremes of light and dark, life and death, love and loss. Whether it be a laugh at a sarcastic quip (“spend all your time on money, cause money is the only thing you need”) or a profound realization about life (“It’s better than without ‘em”), you will walk away from “The Million Masks of God” with a greater appreciation for what it means to exist in this world.
“The Million Masks of God” is available on both CD and vinyl.
What’s Cool
On Dec. 17, Zappa Records released the 50th anniversary box set of Frank Zappa’s “200 Motels”—arguably Zappa’s most ambitious project. It produced a groundbreaking cult film and a double album soundtrack of wildly diverse musical styles. This eclectic collection comes with unheard tracks, original demos, studio outtakes, interviews and more.
Those unfamiliar with Zappa will likely be confused and startled, maybe even put off at first. But Zappa fans will be thoroughly impressed with the newly remastered tracks.
The music is absolutely timeless. “200 Motels” is as relevant today as it was when filmed. “Strictly Genteel,” “Tuna Fish Promenade” and “What Will This Evening Bring Me This Morning” are classics worth revisiting over and over.
The Exclusive Company offers the 50th anniversary edition of “200 Motels” as a Super Deluxe 6 CD box set, complete with a commemorative hotel keychain and door tag. It is also available on vinyl as a double LP.