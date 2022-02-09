Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, offer reviews of albums, CDs and other currently available music on the store’s shelves or soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest is highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by store employee Jens Nelson.
“Collapsed in Sunbeams” by Arlo Parks
“Collapsed in Sunbeams” is the debut studio album by British R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Anaïs Oluwatoyin Estelle Marinho, known professionally as Arlo Parks. The album was released a little over a year ago now, with critics dishing out nearly universal acclaim. The album won the 2021 Mercury Prize, and it is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Prior to releasing “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” Arlo Parks had released two EPs. Like many others, she spent much time during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic writing and recording material for what would become her first studio album.
She has described the album as “a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding [her] adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia. I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.” This certainly comes through upon first listen.
There is a tangible rawness to the album, one that only grows more intense as one revisits this record. The stories that are told certainly are true and personal for Parks, but they also speak to the everyday lived experience of so many like her. There is a solace here for those searching.
Critics have praised Parks’ versatility as a musician and her vulnerability as a songwriter. Songs like “Black Dog” wrestle with the topic of depression (“It’s so cruel what your mind can do for no reason”), while “Green Eyes” is a reflection on a past relationship, exploring the painful journey to self-acceptance and self-discovery.
Listeners from all walks of life will find something to enjoy on this exceptional debut album. It is available at The Exclusive Company on both CD and vinyl.
What’s Cool
On Dec. 6, 2011—which happened to be my 17th birthday—The Black Keys released their seventh studio album. Entitled “El Camino,” the album cover ironically included a beat up white Plymouth Grand Voyager with wood paneling. You may be wondering (or wondered back then) why they made this strange decision.
In a 2011 interview in The Edmonton Journal, the band’s drummer, Patrick Carney, recalls a conversation he had with his brother, the band’s art director:
“I told my brother the idea and my brother was like, ‘You know, if you name the record El Camino, everybody’s going to think of the car the El Camino.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah exactly. That’s the [expletive] point!’ And he was like, ‘OK, but why don’t we just put a car on the cover that’s not an El Camino?’ And I said, ‘OK. What kind of car?’ He says, ‘Just put the first car you guys ever toured in on the cover.’”
Today, the Akron, Ohio, duo finds itself celebrating the album’s 10-year anniversary with a special re-release of the critically acclaimed album. The Super Deluxe vinyl, Deluxe vinyl, and Super Deluxe CD editions all sport the classic album cover, while also offering alternate covers with equally ironic and beat up mini-vans.
“El Camino” in Spanish means “the road” or “the path.” The Black Keys have certainly forged their own unique road/path in their 21 years as a band. On this album they deviated from their early fuzzy, lo-fi garage rock sound for a more polished modern rock sound. “El Camino” spawned many radio hits, like “Lonely Boy” and “Gold on the Ceiling.”
At the end of the day, many consider this album to be the pinnacle of their success. It certainly is their most critically acclaimed work to date, winning the Grammy for best Rock Album that year. It is one of those albums that everyone should own. You, too, can celebrate “El Camino’s” 10th birthday by picking up a copy at the Exclusive Company.