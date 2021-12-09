Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection, provided by store employee Jim Bahler, features:
”Blue Banisters” By Lana Del Rey
It’s been less than 10 years since Lizzy Grant transformed herself from an unremarkable pop singer ino the chanteuse-like Lana del Rey. In that relatively short period of time she’s released eight albums and a blizzard of one-off recordings and remixes.
2012 brought her to the music world’s attention with her first album “Born To Die,” which included the title track “Blue Jeans” and the song “Video Games” as well as the concurrent release of the provocative videos for all three songs.
This was followed by “Ultraviolence” in 2014, “Honeymoon” in 2015 and “Lust For Life” in 2017.
Del Rey’s music is a combination of many diverse but recognizable styles. It is at once sultry, siren-like and mysteriously deep, as if the listener is being drawn underwater to re-emerge in a dark, hidden cave off the coast of California. The former east coast teenager has become one with a dark vision of that state. This is not the summer of the Beach Boys or the autumn of the Eagles, but a trip to the dark storm-tossed shores of a winter ocean beach.
Del Rey, who writes or co-writes most of her own material, uses language which includes crudities and embraces sexual allusions. Her voice is melodic and at first seems soft, but there’s a lot of backbone in her singing and her lyrics.
2019 saw the release of “NFR!,” short for “Norman F. Rockwell” which saw a slight change of direction with a new producer/cowriter, Jack Antonoff. The following year she put out a book of poetry and a CD, both entitled “Violets Bent Backwards Over The Grass”—the latter enhanced with sparse musical accompaniment, often featuring a mellotron.
March of this year saw the release of “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” quickly followed by October’s ”Blue Bannisters.” Her languid, melodic, almost breathy singing style continues, and features the radio-friendly “Arcadia.” She has expanded her vocalizing to add a bit of Yoko-Ono like (but on-key) screaming to “Dealer” and some excellent piano work in other pieces, featuring three different pianists. Definitely an intriguing, must-listen-to album by one of today’s important singer/lyricists.
What’s Cool
Late autumn and early December bring forth a host of releases and box sets, quite often heralding a 50th anniversary of a particular band or recording. These often make great holiday presents, and present many choices, as many formats are available.
Usually, there’s a basic single disc that’s been re-mastered for better sound; a two-disc set with bonus tracks, and at least one vinyl version for the album collector. Then there’s the deluxe edition, usually featuring a vinyl disc plus the two-disc CD set.
For example, The Band’s “Cahoots” set will be released Dec. 10 in four physical formats. The superdeluxe edition includes a 20-page booklet, a music blu-ray, with a surround sound 5.1 mix, a 7-inch disc,and three lithographs. For the casual collector, this is overboard. But for the true collector, it’s catnip.
If you’re buying for a holiday gift, use both your budget and your knowledge of your friend’s enthusiasm for a given musician to guide your purchase.
There are a number of iconic musicians who have released music in a similar fashion this tear. There’s a 4-CD, one-album Crosby Stills, Nash and Young “Deja Vu” set, and a Rolling Stones “Tattoo You” compilation, along with multi-disc sets from musicians as diverse as REM, David Bowie and John Mayall.
Upcoming Releases
Friday, Dec. 10: Neil Young and Crazy Horse, “Barn”; The Band, “Cahoots”; Rick Ross, “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”; Tom Morello, “The Atlas Underground Flood”.
Friday, Dec. 17: Other than the expected release of John Dwyer’s “Going Splat,” there will be a lull before early January releases.