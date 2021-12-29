Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by store employee Carly Davis.
"Dark in Here" by The Mountain Goats
While it has been six months since Americana folk rock group The Mountain Goats released their 20th studio album "Dark in Here," the album stands out as a favorite release of mine from 2021.
Frontman John Darnielle released "Dark in Here" ahead of a short US tour in the second half of 2021 to positive critical reception but with limited commercial success. The album navigates life in a pandemic without directly naming it, preferring to use Darnielle’s typical long, narrative metaphors to address ideas.
It functions as a companion to 2020’s "Getting Into Knives," which was recorded before lockdown. While "Getting Into Knives" is lively—flush with vivid stories on tracks like “Pez Dorado,” “Picture of My Dress,” and “The Last Place I Saw You Alive”—"Dark in Here" takes on a much gentler tone to grapple with loss, confusion and the personal and global catastrophes people have seen over the last two years.
It favors smooth orchestrations and instrumental breaks which descend into chaos, nearly spiraling out of control before snapping back. Multiple tracks end in a cacophony of sound after several minutes of more subdued instrumentation and soft, hopeful lyrics.
Matt Douglas’s work on winds for the album draws attention. His saxophone, flute and clarinet solos create beautiful undercurrents for some tracks and take center stage on others.
While "Getting Into Knives" told stories with distinct settings and plotlines, "Dark in Here" shifts between hazy images—a balcony in Mobile, Alabama turns into the interior of the biblical Jonah’s whale in the track “Mobile”—to emulate the relentless way life has accumulated upon itself in recent years.
One of the album’s promotional songs and the longest track on the album, “The Slow Parts on Death Metal Albums,” takes five and a half minutes to tell what Darnielle admits is one of the most autobiographical stories in his discography. It centers on music as both an escape and grounding mechanism which Darnielle is called to in all areas of life.
The song finds the narrator returning to titular death metal albums repeatedly. At the end of the first verse, he narrates, “Almost full-grown / Drive home alone and listen to the slow parts.” Later, feeling called to “Turn the volume up high and listen to the slow parts,” the narrator sets up an appropriate image for listening to the album: loudly, peacefully and with self-reflection that should come easily.
The album is available on CD, a double LP and exclusively through the Merge Records website on both cassette and colored vinyl.
What’s Cool
On Dec. 10, Neil Young and Crazy Horse released their 14th collaborative album titled "Barn." Young and the group recorded the album in a reconstruction of the barn in which they recorded the 2019 album "Colorado" as the original had collapsed.
The new album plays into the Americana sentiments that recording in a barn evoked. While the Canadian-American singer-songwriter is no stranger to addressing a politically tumultuous America in his work, "Barn" takes a more subdued route to explore the cultural environment the album has been released into.
Environmentally-conscious and unabashadly modern tracks, like the opener “Song of the Seasons,” do not shy away from contemporary circumstance, mentioning masked people, the death of Prince Philip in April, and an increased sense of togetherness in times of change.
Other songs take an even more direct approach. “Canerican,” an unexpectedly trite song with such banal lyrics as “I am American, American is what I am,” works with shorter, less poetic phrases. Perhaps Young was trying to make clear the inadmissible truths of living in America these days. But his modernist style does little to support the occasional touching lyric.
With enough favorable reviews to override this listener’s mild criticism, the album is sure to please more devout fans of Young and Crazy Horse. The Exclusive Company offers "Barn" on CD, LP, and a deluxe boxset which comes with the LP, CD, Blu-ray and accompanying photos.