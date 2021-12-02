Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by assistant store manager Matthew Buckley:
“By Request” by A.J. Croce
One might say A.J. Croce was destined for a life in music from birth.
The son of singer-songwriters Jim & Ingrid Croce, his late father’s musical legacy looms large in his life, and he has worked as a performing artist himself since the tender age of 12.
Since 1993, Croce has recorded and released 10 albums of original music, developing a style entirely his own and straddling the line between blues, soul and pop. In February 2021, he released his eleventh full-length studio album, “By Request”—a collection of 12 of his favorite songs by other artists.
Ranging from stone-cold classics such as R&B/funk legend Billy Preston’s “Nothing from Nothing” and The Five Stairsteps’ soulful anthem “Ooh Child” to more obscure cuts such as “Ain’t No Justice” by Shorty Long of Motown Records, the album balances lively and upbeat numbers with slow and sensitive songs. For instance, legendary New Orleans songwriter Allen Toussaint’s swinging “Brickyard Blues” sits comfortably beside a delicate reading of iconic jazz/blues pianist/songwriter Tom Waits’ “San Diego Serenade.”
While some of Croce’s covers are as true as possible to the original (such as the rocking cover of The Faces’ “Stay with Me”), some are given delightfully creative re-interpretations. Neil Young’s “Only Love Can Break Your Heart” is almost transformed into a gospel hymn, and The Beach Boys’ early seventies hit “Sail On Sailor” is given an entirely new approach and feeling.
Throughout the album, Croce displays the versatility of both his taste as a listener and his musicianship as a performer, sweetly crooning Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love” or wailing Randy Newman’s “Have You Seen My Baby.” Croce’s cover of blues/folk guitarist Brownie McGhee’s “Better Day” also features guest guitar from legendary jazz/blues guitarist Robben Ford.
Self-produced by Croce, this project was clearly a labor of love—recording the songs for the fans he would usually play just for friends and for himself. Released by Compass Records, the “By Request” album is available on both CD and LP formats.
What’s Cool
A true legend of classic country/western music, Bobbie Gentry was one of the first self-produced female singer-songwriters to find success.
She came to fame in the summer of 1967 with “Ode to Billie Joe,” which earned hear a No. 1 single on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and two subsequent Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. Gentry would go on to score a total of 11 charting singles on the U.S. charts, and another Grammy for her 1970 album “Fancy.”
In celebration of Gentry’s 76th birthday in 2018, Capitol Records issued “The Girl from Chickasaw County: The Complete Capitol Masters” a comprehensive 8-CD box set compiling her entire recording career with Capitol Records from 1967-72—six full-length solo albums, her collaborative album with Glen Campbell, rare live recordings and unissued studio outtakes.
Bolstered by an 80-plus-page booklet, postcards, lyric sheet and exclusive illustrations, this makes for an essential addition to any dedicated country/western music collection.
Upcoming releases
Friday, Dec. 3: Arca, “Kick II” and “Kick III”; Blue Rodeo, “Many A Mile”; Gas, “Der Lange Marsch”; Tom Morello, “The Atlas Underground Flood.”
Friday, Dec. 10: Beatrice Deer, “SHIFTING”; Jeff Parker, “Forfolks”; Moses Sumney, “Live From Blackalachia”; Neil Young & Crazy Horse, “Barn”; Rick Ross, “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”; Teen Daze, “Interior.”