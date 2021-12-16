Each week, employees at The Exclusive Company, 1259 Milton Ave., Janesville, will offer reviews of albums, CDs and more currently available music on the store’s shelves or those soon to be released. Additionally, one particular item of specific interest will be highlighted as “What’s Cool.”
This week’s selection is provided by store employee Kira Morgan.
”Kirtan: Turiya Sings” by Alice Coltrane
A reissue of Alice Coltrane’s 1982 cassette was released July 16 by Impulse! Records. The house that John Coltrane built used the mixes of their son Ravi discovered in 2004 that featured only his mother’s chanting and her beloved Wurlitzer organ (which she claimed to have seen via meditation) for this rerelease, omitting the original version’s synthesizers, strings and sound effects.
Coltrane had dabbled in spirituality in the years prior to John’s death which consisted of “elementary meditating and reading … some of the diverse books on spirituality and world religions.”
After the death of her second husband, the monumental jazz saxophonist, in 1967, Alice (née McLeod) fell into a severe depression and experienced self-harm, insomnia, hallucinations and drastic weight loss.
This suffering—or tapas, as she referred to this period in Sanskrit—culminated in her seeking spiritual guidance from and becoming a disciple of Hindu guru Swami Satchidananda in 1970. The knowledge she gained from his teachings deeply affected Alice and rejuvenated her. Her music henceforth combined spirituality with Eastern and African musical traditions, inflected with her jazz and gospel roots.
Alice Coltrane established the Vedantic Center in southern California in 1975 and the Sai Anantam Ashram in Agoura Hills in 1983. She issued cassettes through her Vedantic Center’s publisher Avatar Book Institute for members of her ashram.
Her music on “Kirtan: Turiya Sings” could be described as trancelike, spiritual, peaceful and devotional. The compositions are based on Hindu devotionals (bhajans in Sanskrit), and according to Ravi, were designed to guide chanting to create vibrations in a listener and help them transcend. Hopefully Alice succeeded. The music is minimalist in comparison to her earlier jazz work and is refreshing in a sense.
This bare bones version of “Kirtan” is transcendent, and Coltrane’s soft vocals evoke a sense of quiet triumph over past challenges. Though the chants are in Sanskrit, the tranquility is apparent to our clogged ears. The melody is more of a drone, and if the sound were more textured, it would likely detract from the contagious calm.
This record is essential listening for someone searching for an hour’s peace from their suffering. Perhaps this record will rejuvenate them spread stillness in our blisteringly fast world.
What’s cool
The 50th anniversary of Frank Zappa’s first solo record, “The Hot Rats Sessions,” passed in 2019. To celebrate, a boxset was issued by Zappa Records, containing six discs of music. Discs 1-4 include several unissued basic track takes, prototypes and mixes. Disc 5 features the previously unavailable 1987 remix, further masters, a clip of the backstory behind the title of the record and an advertisement of sorts for the album. Disc 6 is comprised of more vault recordings.
The additional items in the set are varied. Amongst these are a 28-page booklet containing track-by-track annotations, notes by Hot Rats instrumentalist Ian Underwood and Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening, new photos by cover photographer Andee Nathanson, and a closing essay penned by Dweezil and Ahmet Zappa’s band Z drummer Joe Travers. Finally, there is a board game and guitar picks.
For those looking to dive into Frank Zappa’s work and are unsure where to begin, this comprehensive output will surely sway anyone who’s uncertain of what they’re getting themselves into. The boxset is available at the Exclusive Company for $120.99.
Upcoming release
Friday, Dec. 17: John Dwyer & Friends, “Gong Splat.” For Dwyer, leader of the band Thee Oh Sees, is his third extemporaneous and collaborative effort following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The title track has been released and is a heavily rhythmic jam. Expect some vinyl and CD copies at The Exclusive Company.