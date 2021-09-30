Funded by a Chamber Music America Residency grant, flutist Linda Chatterton and guitarist Maja Radovanlija are planning a series of free concerts at area senior centers in October.
Chatterton, a Fort Atkinson native, and Radovanlija will first appear at the Watertown Senior & Community Center, 514 S. First St., at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, before heading to the Janesville Senior Center, 69 S. Water St., at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Two more shows are planned Thursday, Oct. 7, in Fort Atkinson. At 12:30 p.m., the pair will appear at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center, 307 Robert St., followed by a 2 p.m. show at Reena Senior Living, 737 Reena Ave.
While the Reena Senior Living concert is open only to residents and their families, all other shows are open to the public.
Chatterton and Radovanlija have been performing together since 2015 and have given concerts throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Their local shows will feature a mix of music styles including classical, Appalachian folk, Argentinian tangos and pop along with the world premiere of a piece written for their residency, “Enchanting River Spirit” by composer Yan Pang.
Chatterton, a Fort Atkinson native, attended Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills, studied flute at UW-Whitewater and attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. Now based in Minneapolis, she tours as a solo recitalist, chamber musician and master class presenter.
Radovanlija, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, earned her bachelors degree at the University of Belgrade and her master’s and doctoral degrees from Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, A professor of guitar at the University of Minnesota, Radovanlija tours internationally as a classical solo and chamber musician and jazz improviser. She has been a member of the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet since 2012.
