James Flister has been collecting and repurposing antiques since he was young. It’s what inspired him to become the owner of Best of Janesville Vintage Mall, Best of Beloit Vintage Mall and Property Pickers Estate Sales in Janesville.
Flister distinctly remembers traveling up North, near Michigan, with his grandmother to their family cabin. There, he and his grandma went to local flea markets and rummage sales, looking for the best antiques and collectibles they could find.
“The hunt is what makes it fun, going to the flea market,” Flister said. He quickly realized that he wanted to start a business where a variety of artists could have all their items under one roof, which he thinks helps add to the creative atmosphere.
For the last five years, Flister has brought items from his vintage malls downtown one Saturday a month in the form of the outdoor Best of Janesville Vintage Market at Janesville’s Town Square, 69 S. Water St.
The market is held on the fourth Saturday of every month, June through September, from 8 am. to 1 p.m. The next one is this Saturday, July 23.
The market averages 12 to 15 vendors ranging from those selling antiques, to up-cycled, collectible, vintage, handmade and repurposed items. There is something for everybody, Flister said.
One vendor is Jennifer Gonfiantini, who has been a vendor at both Best of Janesville Vintage Mall and Best of Beloit Vintage Mall since 2019. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Gonfiantini was grateful to be part of both malls where customers could still see her items. Her vendor booth/shop is called Shit to Shine.
“You try to make something better out of it, keep it out of the landfill and just refurbish it and create something new,” Gonfiantini said. “That’s kind of where it’s derived from (her shop name).”
Gonfiantini has refurbished many older home items like bed headboards to have a more “farmgirl chic” look. One headboard she made was made from old farm wood and looks like an old wooden barn door painted distressed gray. Similarly, at one of her vendor spots at the mall, Gonfiantini has made white distressed frames to hang next to the headboard on the wall.
The inspiration to make items from barn wood came after her mother sold their family farm. The family had lots of extra barn wood to use after the sell. It inspired her to make items from the wood, and fix up older items too.
Gonfiantini has since refurbished many home and kitchen items like cupboards, older sinks, and even kitchen islands.
Last year was the first year that she was part of the Janesville Vintage Market and she was grateful to be back at a public event chatting with people about her creations again. Gonfiantini adds, it’s her happy place.
“They’re actually interested in, where did it come from or why did you make this?” she said. “It’s neat because everything has a story behind it and even if its something that’s already made. Where do you go picking? It’s nice just to discuss it with them and get to know your neighbors.”
Flister remembers the first year of the vintage market, the first year Festival Street opened. The vintage market was on Festival Street for the first two years. It has been behind a local senior center for the last few years. The Saturday Farmer’s Market in Janesville also helps foot traffic for the vintage market.
The Best of Janesville Vintage Market also offers food options, either a food truck or coffee trailer, Flister said.
“It’s become a Saturday morning destination for a lot of people (of the markets),” Flister said. “I would just encourage people to go local, come out and see cool vendors, like the farmer’s market and the vintage market, and other businesses in the area.”