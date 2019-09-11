JANESVILLE

At the bottom of the event flier for Monster Machines in Motion is a warning written in slightly smaller print.

It says, “Monster Machines in Motion is held at an active gravel pit. Please be advised it will be noisy, bumpy and dusty.”

Memo to event organizers: Noise, bumps and dust are part of the appeal, not a drawback. If you don’t come home covered with dust and with grime under your fingernails, what’s the point?

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Silha & Sons gravel pit at the corner of Wright Road and Delavan Drive, Janesville.

The event is paradise for youngsters. Kids will be able to climb, ride and explore massive pieces of construction equipment and giant piles of sand.

How giant is giant? Seriously big. Think about enough sand for the Interstate project.

The event will feature bulldozers, loaders, backhoes, haul trucks and—wait for it—car crushers.

Children ages 3 and younger will be admitted free, and advance tickets for everyone else are $7 or $8 at the entrance. Those younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Advance tickets are available at BMO Harris Bank, 100 N. Main St., Janesville. For more, visit the event’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/MonsterMachinesInMotion.