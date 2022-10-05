ENTER-MONA-LISA-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT
Jeon Jong-seo stars in "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon." (Saban Films/TNS)

A girl walks home alone at night in writer-director Ana Lily Amirpour’s latest, return-to-form outing “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon.” In the first 15 minutes, Amirpour (“A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night”) reminds us why she is one of our most talented filmmakers.

The elements might be described as Tarantino 101: a young Asian woman (Jeon Jong-seo) in a straitjacket languishes inside a padded cell, there’s a bed with restraints, an abusive nurse (Lauren Bowles), a secret power the young woman possesses, blood. Those things, plus a marvelous score by Daniele Luppi (“Magic City”), invoking 1970s Italian B-movies, and a cast that kicks butt are the formula for an explosive, startlingly cinematic, opening sequence. The rest of the film does not disappoint.

