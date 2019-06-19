For 11 days each summer, the city of Milwaukee welcomes crowds of thousands to its lakefront as it hosts the crown jewel of the summer music festival circuit--Summerfest.

Since 1968, visitors have braved Wisconsin's summer heat and humidity for the chance to party down with a variety of beers, deep-fried delicacies and some of the best-known performers touring the world. For others, there are enough exhibits, shopping areas and attractions to provide other areas of entertainment.

Here, The Gazette provides a quick look at the festival along with details on music headliners and basic information for getting inside the gates. For more information on food options, daily ticket discounts, bag policies and more, visit Summerfest.com.

IF YOU GO

What: 2019 Summerfest music festival

When: Noon-midnight daily from Wednesday-Sunday, June 26-30, and Tuesday-Sunday, July 2-7.

Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee.

Cost: General admission (single day), $23; 3-day pass, $57; Weekday admission, $15; seniors age 60 and older/children ages 3-10, $10; Throwback Thursday (noon-6 p.m. June 27), $5. (Admission tickets are not valid for shows at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.)

WHAT'S NEW?

Architectural changes to both the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and the Uline Warehouse Stage.

Free Lake Michigan boat rides and stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals.

Two new mothers' nursing areas available from noon-8 p.m. in the children's area and near the south gate.

Air-conditioned cooling station at the north gate

Summerfest app available from the Apple Appstore and on Google Play.

HEADLINERS

American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners: Thomas Rhett, Counting Crows, Alison Krauss, Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh & Friends, Dawes, The Avett Brothers, Trapper Schoepp, Jason Aldean, Bon Iver, Zac Brown Band, Drake White, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Megadeth, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Schoolboy Q.

BMO Harris Pavilion headliners: Brandi Carlisle, Jason Mraz, Chicago, Foreigner, X Ambassadors, Dashboard Confessional, Chaka Khan, Elle King, The Roots, Tori Kelly, Dark Star Orchestra, Donna Missal, Foghat, The Spinners, Brandy Clark.

Harley-Davidson Roadhouse Stage headliners: Cole Swindell, Lizzo, 3 Doors Down, Bleachers, Big Gigantic, Sublime with Rome, T-Pain, Judah & The Lion, August Burns Red, La Sonora Poncena, Matoma, Two Friends, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Silverstein, Common Kings, Reverend Horton Heat, Silent Planet, Trea Landon, Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Van Lester-Hector Lavoe tribute.

Miller Lite Oasis Stage headliners: The Head and the Heart, The Lonely Island, The National, Steve Aoki, Chvrches, Atmosphere, Taking Back Sunday, Frenship, Gryffin, Chase rice, Moon Taxi, Paul Oakenfold, The Strumbellas, Yungblud, Jordan Davis, Brother Ali, Guided by Voices, Jesus Jones, Mitchell Tenpenny, Evidence, deM atlaS, Sa-Roc, Hawthorne Heights, Carousel Kings, Nikki Jean, DJ Abilities, The Lioness, Adia Victoria, Walker Hayes, Max Styler, Bok Nero, Tisoki, Renee Blair, Quix, Levi Hummon.

U.S. Cellular Connection Stage headliners: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Brothers Osborne, Styx, Chris Janson, Hanson, Lanco, Semisonic, Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell, Riley Green, Dylan Scott, Jacob Latimore, Lauren Alaina, X, Nora Collins, HARDY, Leonid & Friends, Tenille Arts, Trap Many, T.I. Filmore, Lifehouse, Masta Ace.

Uline Warehouse Stage headliners: Walk the Moon, Young the Giant, Jimmy Eat World, Vic Mensa, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Daya, Loverboy, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Coin, Neon Trees, Lake Street Drive, Max, Collective Soul, Chris Lane, Viola, Andrew W.K., Weathers, Tegan Marie, Willy Porter, Hotel California/A Salute to the Eagles, Juice, The Unlikely Candidates.

Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard headliners: Third Eye Blind, Courtney Barnett, Quinn XCII, Switchfoot, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Dispatch, Skillet, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, lovelytheband, Liz Phair, Shaed, flora cash, .38 Special, Ozomatli, 10,000 Maniacs, Ra Ra Riot, Royal Tusk, Aaron Lee Tasjan, The Association, Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Shim, Chelsea Cutler, Patrick Park, Jet Jurgensmeyer of Last Man Standing.

Johnson Controls World Stage headliners: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Los Lonely Boys, Johnnyswim, Matisyahu, Soja, Robert Randolph & The Family Band, Dumpstaphunk, Cory Wong, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio, GGOOLLDD, The Allman Betts Band, The Suffers, Otis Taylor and the Psychadelic Banjo Posse, Oxymorrons, Black Pumas, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound, tiLLie.

JoJo's Martini Bar headliners: The Cougars, The Toys, Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns, Rhythm Kings, Totally Neon, Eddie Butts Band, 76 Juliet, The Screamin Cucumbers, Love Monkeys, 33 RPM.

Klement's Sausage & Beer Garden Stage headliners: Antoine Reynolds, Reilly, The Squeezettes, The Group, Kase, Robin Pluer and the R&B Coquettes, Frogwater, Wade Fernandez, Mrs. Fun, Faux Fiction, Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa.