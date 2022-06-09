At the Milton Mega Market on Saturday, dozens of vendors will offer a little bit of everything.
The market returns for its second year at the Chapel Specialities on the Square, 817 E. High St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event on Saturday, June 11 will feature nearly 30 vendors selling a myriad of crafts, jewelry and clothing.
The Milton Mega Market will also run twice more on the second Saturdays of July and August at the same location, organizer Deanna Sorenson told the Gazette.
Sorenson started the market in Milton last year after taking over the Rock County indoor flea markets that take place at the fairgrounds in Janesville a few years earlier. As Sorenson sought to expand the market, she turned to Milton since she was already renting space at Chapel Specialities for her own business, AngelMoon, LLC.
In addition to vendors, the mega market will feature food available for purchase from Snacks and Stuff food truck and Sweet Treats ice cream truck, and a children’s play area with activities, Sorenson said.
“There’s something for everyone,” she said. “Families can come and enjoy themselves, you can come and window-shop, you can shop-shop.”
For more information, search “Milton Mega Market” on Facebook or contact organizer Deanna Sorenson at angelmoonllc@gmail.com.
