JANESVILLE
“Primum non nocere.”
This Latin phrase, which translates to “First, do no harm,” is widely recognized as the prime directive for doctors when providing care.
While there’s no oath instructing medical personnel to actually “Do good,” that’s what several hope to accomplish as part of Docs Who Rock, a music fundraiser planned Saturday, April 24, at the Marvin Roth Pavilion in Lower Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Janesville.
The concert, which runs from 1 to 6 p.m., features three bands—Go- Deans, Mercynaries and Hogtied to the Misfit—that include members of the health care profession. Furthermore, proceeds from the show benefit HealthNet, Rock County’s only free health and dental clinic catering to the uninsured and underinsured.
In past years, the music lineup has included up to five acts, and fundraising goals were set at around $20,000. But with last year’s event canceled because of COVID-19 and the pandemic continuing to linger, HealthNet Development Director Danielle Wegman is targeting a more conservative number for 2021.
“I definitely want to exceed $10,000,” she said. “We’re trying to be realistic this year after having to put in all the safety precautions and not being able to fundraise like we used to.
“We really rely on these funds to provide the services we do for our patients, so we’re just hoping for success.”
To accommodate pandemic safety measures, the concert will be held outdoors for the first time.
“It allows for more social distancing,” Wegman said. “We have safety plans in place, and we are following city guidelines. We will have a pod seating system, and small groups of attendees will need to be able to sit in those. They will also need to wear masks, people will be getting their temperatures checked, and we will have hand-sanitizing stations all over.”
Heading up coordination for the concert is Brad Lutton of Knapton Musik Knotes, 22475 Milton Ave., Janesville. Lutton said while the number of bands has decreased, the concert might actually extend in length.
“We have always wanted to allow bands to play longer sets, because when you play three songs, you’re just getting warmed up,” he said. “Two bands couldn’t commit this year—not from a lack of interest, they just couldn’t commit to the time frame. That kind of opened the door to longer sets for those taking part.”
Though weather is always a wild card, Lutton believes hosting an outdoor concert also will play in Docs Who Rock’s favor.
“There are a lot of pluses to being outside,” he said. “Being in a larger, more open area will require a larger PA system and more power to push sound through the air, but it allows us to do so much more. If the weather is nice, a lot of people are going to want to come out and enjoy music on a beautiful weekend.”
Tickets for Docs Who Rock are $30 each for those older than 13 and $10 for those 12 and younger. They can be purchased online at HealthNet-Rock.org or at the organization’s Facebook page.
HealthNet also is in the process of planning its largest annual fundraiser, Pairings That Please. That event, which features food, beer, wine, music and a silent auction, kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Janesville Country Club, 2615 W. Memorial Drive.
Tickets for Pairings That Please are $100 each and include access to all food and drink available during the event. For more information, visit Health Net-Rock.org.