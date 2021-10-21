SHARON
Martha Hayden will again open her home to the public as she presents her work and shares her joy of painting.
The exhibition and sale will feature not only hundreds of her framed paintings but also an exhibit of her latest endeavor in original collagraphs.
The event is slated from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23 and 24, at her historic Sharon home, 143 Prairie St.
Her work will fill most of the 10 rooms of the Victorian era home both on the first and second floors, she said. Those who attend are welcome to roam the house and view a lifetime of her work.
This is her first showing since 2019, and Hayden said she has been busy creating new pieces.
“Art will be featured in every room with the newest pieces downstairs,” she said.
Family members also will be on hand to help with the show and sale.
Hayden has exhibited her work nationally and internationally.
For many years until 2018, she divided her time between Sharon and New York City, where she also maintained an art studio. In New York, she exhibited at the National Arts Club, National Academy Museum, Museum of the City of New York, New York Transit Museum and Bowery Gallery, among others.
She has painted in New Mexico, Ireland, Lithuania and France’s Brittany region.
Her work is both realistic and abstract.
“It’s looking at nature from an expressionist point of view,” she said in describing her work. “It’s abstract but not extreme. I look for construction in the subject but not to impose it on the subject.”
“I try to define some echo of the subject in what I’m painting,” she said. “I do look very carefully at what I’m painting.”
And she uses vibrant colors.
“I think color makes us happy,” she said.
Back in Wisconsin, Hayden also participated in some plein-air activities recently with a daughter.
One event was in Eau Claire where she won best of show for one piece.
But Hayden has also ventured into more than painting.
Her latest artistic works include collagraphs, composed via a printmaking process she creates with the aid of a 700-pound printing press purchased for her home studio.
During the exhibition, Hayden will show the press and tools used to form the collagraphs, she said.
“It’s very exciting; when you peel the paper back, it’s just like Christmas,” she said of the process and the end result.
Of her continued efforts to keep her artistic talents flowing, Hayden said this: “Everybody needs something that gets them out of bed in the morning, something exciting and important.”
Hayden is a graduate of the School of Art Institute of Chicago. She studied in Salzburg, Austria, with the expressionist painter Oskar Kokoschka.
She moved into her Sharon home in 1961 and raised nine children.
The renowned artist has been featured in more than 500 national and regional exhibitions. Those include shows at the Art Institute of Chicago, Dartmouth College, Milwaukee Art Museum and Butler Institute of American Art. Her work is in collections at the British Museum, Baylor Museum, Salzburg Museum, Yale University Library and Oklahoma City Museum of Art.
In 2013, Hayden received an award at ArtPrize, an international art competition held in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The work was chosen for the exhibition during 2014 at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.