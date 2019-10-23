EDGERTON—Students cast in Edgerton High School’s upcoming performance of “Guys & Dolls” are hoping to turn less experience into more of a production.

This year’s presentation has 42 cast members, making it EHS’s largest high school production to date. More students auditioned for the show this year than in the past, and the cast is diverse in experience, said co-director Rachel Montry.

Some young actors have regularly performed in other school plays and musicals over the years, but many others were strictly choir members who are getting their first taste of theater this year.

“We have a bigger cast and quite a good number of students who are new to the acting scene,” Montry said. “It’s kids who are phenomenal singers that have never acted on stage. They’re bringing this energy and youth to the cast that is motivating us.”

The cast will need that energy, Montry said, because “Guys & Dolls” is an upbeat musical. The show is set in New York City in the early 1900s, and it revolves around the city’s underground gambling scene.

The show’s heroine, Sarah Brown, is a woman working to convert gamblers, guiding them toward better lives. One of these gamblers, Nathan Detroit, bets another gambler, Sky Masterson, that Masterson can’t get Brown to date him. But Masterson succeeds in getting Brown to go out, and the two later fall in love.

“It is such a fun show because it’s funny and it’s light-hearted,” said Edgerton High School senior Bella Jones, who plays another lead character, Adelaide.

“There’s not a lot of sad parts, and I think our cast is really good this year.”

Jones has been a longtime choir member, but “Guys & Dolls” will be her first musical. She said the variety of experience has been helpful during rehearsals.

“It’s really awesome to be honest because you learn from everybody no matter what their skills are,” she said. “We’ve been really collaborative, and it makes it so fun.”

In some ways, Jones said students having different experiences has helped them come together.

“It’s just really nice to be able to come to practice and not be nervous and know that whatever the issue is, we’re going to work through it together,” she said.

Montry said this year’s show has featured the most male involvement she has seen in high school theater at Edgerton. Two members of the cast, seniors Alec Hansen and William Hazeltine, also have performed in previous shows at the Edgerton Performing Arts Center.

The two actors said while not all of the cast has experience when it comes to musicals, that range of new talent will make the show stronger.

“At this point in the rehearsal process, you can’t tell the difference between the people new to musicals and the ones with past experience,” Hansen said.

Hazeltine plays Nathan Detroit, Adelaide’s fiance and one of the gamblers facilitating the play’s central gambling ring. Hazeltine said the group is working well together despite varying experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun to work with the cast,” he said. “There are numerous people that are either new to theater or new to singing in general, but everyone has done a great job adapting and overcoming early singing or dancing struggles.”

Students’ abilities to teach each other along the way has Montry thinking the performance might be among the best to hit EPAC’s stage.

“They’re amazing. They care so much about this production and making it the best one yet,” she said.

“The singing is going to be phenomenal. The acting is fantastic; the show is funny, romantic, and there’s some suspense in it. It’s going to be a good time.”