DRAKULA
Buy Now

StageWorks Projects, of Madison, will bring its "Drakula" ballet to the Janesville Performing Arts Center this weekend, Oct. 21-23. 

 StageWorks Projects

JANESVILLE -- A 125-year-old tale of love and bloodlust is set to take the stage in Janesville this weekend.

After a seven-year hiatus, StageWorks Projects Inc., of Madison, is producing its “Drakula” ballet for the seventh time. And for the first time, the company is bringing the tale of Transylvanian vampires to the Janesville Performing Arts Center.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you