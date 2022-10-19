JANESVILLE -- A 125-year-old tale of love and bloodlust is set to take the stage in Janesville this weekend.
After a seven-year hiatus, StageWorks Projects Inc., of Madison, is producing its “Drakula” ballet for the seventh time. And for the first time, the company is bringing the tale of Transylvanian vampires to the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
StageWorks Projects' ballet adaption of Bram Stoker’s 1897 gothic horror novel “Dracula,” will be performed at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, 408 S. Main St., Janesville, this Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $27 each and parking is free. Tickets can be purchased at janesvillepac.org.
"Drakula" was once a part of StageWorks' regular repertoire, StageWorks Projects' Director Coleen Kehl told The Gazette, and she is looking forward to its return in a new venue. After decades of producing shows in the Stoughton and Madison area, she said she felt the JPAC was where the universe was pushing her, she said.
Unlike the three other ballets in StageWorks' rotation, “The Nutcracker,” “Christmas Carol,” and “Peter Pan,” “Drakula” is the dance organization's only show that comes with a PG-13 age restriction, due to its adult themes.
In the show, Jonathan Harker, a young London lawyer, travels to Transylvania to help a rich nobleman, Count Dracula, purchase an estate in England. This sets off a chain of events after Dracula determines that Harker’s fiancée, Mina, is the reincarnation of his centuries-dead wife, Elisabeta. The couple enlist the help of vampire slayer Abraham Van Helsing to protect Mina from Count Dracula's desires.
Apart from being StageWorks' only show with an age recommendation, it also differs from the other ballets the company produces, by having more dialogue.
“Because 'Drakula' is a difficult story to tell just through movement, we designed this show with dialogue,” Kehl said. “But the bulk of the story is told through dance.”
After six years of producing it at the Stoughton Opera House, a new stage will present both challenges and opportunities, Kehl said. That theater had a vaudeville stage, which meant she had to be creative with her movement and staging because it was small.
“Now we have all this extra room to breathe,” Kehl said. “We added a little to our sets to beef them up a bit so that they don’t look so small. We added a little more width to the sets because we had room on stage to work with. Every theater you go into, you have to rethink a little bit about how make the production explode on that particular stage. It's enchanting in how you can block and stage different works.”
One aspect of the production that Kehl feels pops off the stage are her three gargoyles. Played by three teenagers, she said they have “exquisite costumes,” with airbrushed and stenciled makeup, and custom-designed prosthetic noses and horns.
“It's one of my favorite ballets to do,” Kehl said. “I'm very excited about having the audience experience it.”
