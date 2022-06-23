When town of Lyons resident Jackie Goller moved to the area a half dozen years ago, she sensed that something was missing.
For one, Goller noticed that Lyons’ downtown had no festive decorations around Christmastime. An avid hiker, Goller marshaled help from friends and others to organize her first Raise the Paddles Kayak Run the following summer to raise funds for decorating the downtown.
Now in its fifth year, the event is put on with the help of nonprofit Lyons for a Better Neighborhood, with all proceeds going toward community initiatives including Christmas gift sponsoring, cookie drives and caroling. Goller said 2022 proceeds are specifically earmarked to hire a company to put up lights and decorations on the downtown pine trees this year, after it took the nonprofit chair an entire day to put them up in 2021.
“We try to better our community,” she said. “It’s just an all-around good day and a good networking thing for people.”
The kayak run will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 25, with registration at Riverview Park, 1588 Mill St. Registration is $20 per person and includes a walking taco bar, drinks and a can koozie, served at Riverside Park from 1-5 p.m, an online event description states.
Participants can start anywhere along the White River, with the most popular choice to start at the bridge at 2122 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva on the northern side of Grand Geneva Resort and Spa. From there, the kayak run would take between two and three hours to reach Riverview Park.
An easier option would be to start in the same area, but get out at the White River County Park before the start of the rapids. That would take between one and two hours to complete.
The event will feature a raffle and giveaways at 4 p.m. at Riverview Park, including a drawing for a 10-foot kayak and paddle.