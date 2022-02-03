Brian Kuhns, left, and Bernice Hein performing as Andrew and Melissa, the sole cast members in Janesville Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Love Letters,” by A. R. Gurney Feb 11-20 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Janesville Little Theatre brings the play “Love Letters” to the stage.
The play by A. R. Gurney—multiple productions of which have played on and off Broadway—is about a man and woman who became friends as children and maintained a romance through nearly 50 years of written, long-distance correspondence.
In the lead roles are veteran local actor Bernice Hein of Janesville and Evansville and newcomer Brian Kuhns of Milton. Also making her local debut as a full-length production director is Rosemarie Titus of Janesville.
“I got my very first experience with theater right here with the Janesville Little Theatre six years ago, and I was hooked. I had never done this before. I never thought I could,” Titus said.
She got involved first as an actor, then as a stage manager in six shows, several of which starred Hein.
“She’s fabulous,” Titus said of Hein.
Titus was set to work with Kuhns in another production but it was cancelled, one of countless casualties of the pandemic. “But he stuck with me and he is fabulous too. He has done theater in the past but it’s been a long time. So we’re very excited to have Brian also,” Titus said.
Kuhns, originally from the Twin Cities, graduated from UW-Stout three years ago and moved to Milton for a job at Prent Corporation in Janesville. He said he’s grateful for the second chance to do a JLT show.
While “Love Letters” calls for the two actors to read aloud their letters to one another, Titus said they won’t be doing much of that seated seen in other stagings of the show.
“I want there to be a little bit of movement,” she said. “I do have the actors walking up and down as they’re reading or just looking exasperated, whatever the moment calls for. That’s an addition to this production that I’m doing.”
Performances of “Love Letters” at Janesville Performing Arts Center will be 7:30 p.m., Feb. 11-12, 18-19 and 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and 20. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students.