JANESVILLE -- It’s almost Jolly Jingle time in Janesville.
The city's ninth-annual downtown holiday celebration is Friday through Sunday, Dec. 2-4.
Fourteen local organizations are partnering with the city to bring over 30 activities to downtown, including nine events debuting this year.
One of the new events is a Friday evening luminary walk. City of Janesville Recreation Director Shelley Slapak said it coincides with the downtown tree lighting on Friday night, in hopes that people will come down beforehand for shopping and dining, or linger afterward.
Tree lighting
The tree lighting is at 6 p.m. Friday at Courthouse Park, 51 S. Main St., Slapak said, followed by a fireworks at 6:40 p.m.
A dulcimer music concert and a wood carving demo at the Hedberg Public Library, swimming with Santa at the YMCA, and wintery games and activities for kids in the Town Square are among the new offerings this year, Slapak said.
“Each year our committee really works hard to make sure we are putting new and exciting activities out there, in addition to the tried and true ones,” she said. “There is so much uniqueness and diversity in the various activities. With both active and passive recreation, there’s definitely something for everyone.”
Even familiar events such as the parade have evolved, she said. This year there are nearly 50 floats and entrants in the parade, the most ever. With awards for best theme, most spirit, and best lights, participating organizations and businesses have been encouraged to go all-out.
Lighted parade
Janesville’s Jolly Jingle Holiday Light Parade will travel through downtown on Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 6 p.m.
This year’s parade route is approximately ¾ of a mile and will begin at the intersection of North Jackson Street and Wall Street. It will proceed southbound on North Jackson Street, eastbound on Milwaukee Street, and southbound on South Main Street, ending at Kerwin Matthews Court near Racine Street.
The city will close streets in the vicinity of the parade route by 4:30 p.m. for the duration of the parade, including:
- North Jackson Street from Laurel Street to Milwaukee Street
- Wall Street from High Street to Jackson Street
- Milwaukee Street from High Street to Parker Drive
- River Street from Milwaukee Street. to Court Street
- Main Street from Court Street to Racine Street
- Water Street from St. Lawrence Avenue to Milwaukee Street
- Court Street from Franklin Street to Parker Drive
- Westbound traffic on Racine Street at Main Street, will be directed southbound onto Main Street
Immediately before the parade, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, families can get warmed-up – literally – with the first-ever Jolly Jingle Jog run/walk along the parade route.
Other events over the course of the weekend include the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s production of “Elf: The Musical.” And specifically for kids, 15,000 jingle bells will be hidden around Courthouse Park, like an Easter egg hunt.
Kids won't have all the fun though. Activities just for the grown-ups include the Jolly Jingle Mingle on Saturday, hosted by the Rock County Historical Society.
Slapak said another new addition to the weekend that organizers are excited about are “selfie stations.” Spots such as the senior center steps will be decked-out with wreaths and a gingerbread house, offering a holiday backdrop for photos.
Also new this year is a large ice block downtown, that passers-by will be encouraged to carve their names or messages into. Slapak calls it “holiday graffiti art on ice.”
Trolley
And there is a free trolley. Jolly Jingle festival-goers can flag it down for a trip anywhere downtown on Friday night.
Most activities are free or low-cost, Slapak said, and for both community members and Janesville visitors. Between 5,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend over the three days.
A complete schedule of events, a map, and parking information are all at janesvillejollyjingle.com.