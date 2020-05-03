JANESVILLE
Janesville-based Blain’s Farm & Fleet and the Country Jam music festival in Eau Claire are teaming to host a nationwide contest inviting musicians to compete for studio time and a chance to perform at the 2020 festival in July.
The “Voice of Blain’s” contest calls on musicians to submit their recordings of the store chain’s theme song. Three finalists will be selected to perform at Country Jam on Saturday, July 18, and an overall winner also will receive studio time in which performers will create music to be featured in Blain’s Farm & Fleet advertising materials.
Participants can enter by visiting the “contest” page on the Blain’s Farm & Fleet website (farmandfleet.com/hardest workingpeople) and submit their songs by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 31. Submissions need not be professionally produced, and musicians of all skill levels are encouraged to take part.
Judges will review submissions and choose three finalists. Fans will vote for their favorite finalists online before the festival or in person on July 18, and a winner will be named that day.
At present, Country Jam is planned to continue as scheduled. If the event is postponed or canceled, finalists will perform at a later date, or Blain’s Farm & Fleet will find an alternative opportunity to showcase them, according to the news release.