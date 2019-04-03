BELOIT—Those who don’t know Edie Baran assume—incorrectly—that she performs music.

“I’m a very bad living room pianist,” the executive director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra said. “And I don’t play with the orchestra.”

Baran doesn’t have the same long history with symphonies one might expect from someone in her position, which she has held for three years.

She wasn’t even a big orchestra fan, but she said she became one.

“Sometimes people think, ‘Oh I can’t go to a symphony orchestra because I don’t know anything about classical music,’” Baran said. “That’s the furthest thing from the truth.”

Baran is encouraging longtime symphony fans and novices alike to attend the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming show, “A Rhapsody in Sound,” on Sunday, April 14, in Beloit.

Music, she said, is more than what you know. It’s about how you feel.

“When the audience comes to hear ‘Rhapsody in Sound,’ I want them to walk away and look at each other, and look at strangers in the audience, and just smile at what they have enjoyed together,” she said.

“It’s going to be a lovely, lovely concert.”

Rob Tomaro, the orchestra’s music director and conductor, said he became a classical musician “almost by accident.”

Tomaro, who was a jazz musician, was entering the PhD program at New York University when a professor, who was director of the school’s symphony orchestra, asked if he wanted to audition as an assistant conductor. Tomaro wasn’t familiar with symphonies, but he gave it a try. He got the job.

“The conducting bug really, really bit me,” he said. “It became my passion in life.”

Tomaro starts his 20th year with BJSO when its next season begins in July. He said the most gratifying moments for him are when once-hesitant concertgoers mention how much they wound up enjoying classical music and symphony orchestra performances.

One of the pieces being performed during “Rhapsody” is “The Bridge of Souls,” an original by Tomaro. It is an “impressionistic, modern-sounding but melodic” piece that fits well with the rest of the show, he said.

Also featured will be “The Pines of Rome,” the most famous piece of a trilogy by Ottorino Respighi. It moves all over from exuberant to somber before reaching its “glorious” ending, Tomaro said.

“Rhapsody in Blue” by George Gershwin is the best known of the show’s three pieces, Tomaro said. It is an entertaining piece that was “instantly wildly popular” when it came out in 1924, he said.

Beloit’s David Newman will be a part of that piece as a piano soloist.

Gershwin himself wasn’t involved in music until he was 10, when he listened to a friend play violin. His example illuminates why Baran said education is a significant element of what BJSO does—show the next generation what a professional musician looks like beyond being a rock star.

“The stuff he (Gershwin) created continues to give us so much joy,” she said.

“And you never know what’s going to inspire a child and who that child might grow up to be.”

Baran sees live music as especially vital to a community. She has long been involved in the arts and nonprofit scene in Rock County.

But she joined the local orchestra during its period of struggle—its “dark” time when the group went dark for a year before re-emerging for the 2016-17 season, she said.

“We’re still going,” she said. “We’ve have three good seasons under our belt, and we’re not going to be closing our doors again.”